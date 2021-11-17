Air Quality Sensor Market Predicted to Reach USD 8.5 Billion at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Air Quality Sensor Market information by Type, by Technology, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 8.5 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5% by 2027.

Market Scope:

Air quality sensors are used for monitoring the environmental parameters for outdoor and indoor environments. Today sensors are housed in single packages and made to offer detailed, real-time, and accurate outputs needed for several IoT apps. These apps comprise HVAC applications, smart homes, smart offices, and buildings. Besides it is compatible with stationary and mobile apps like personal weather stations and indoor air quality measurement. Owing to the rising use of smart devices coupled with the advances in cloud-based services and IoT it is likely to offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players on Air Quality Sensor Market Covered are:

3M Inc. (US)

Aeroqual Ltd. (New Zealand)

Atlas Scientific Llc (US)

Building Automation Products Inc. (US)

Dovelet Sensors (China)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

ENViro Technology (UK)

Figaro Engineering Inc. (US)

GE Measurement & Control (US)

Honeywell (US)

Horiba Ltd. (Japan)

Oakton Instruments (US)

Ogam Technology Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Sgx Sensortech (Switzerland)

Siemens Ag (Germany)

Skyray Instrument (US)

Teledyne-Api (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10699

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Increasing Environmental Pollution to Boost Market Growth

The increasing environmental pollution that has become a global problem is boosting the demand for air quality sensors that in turn is fuelling market growth. Considering this the local governments and the state are paying utmost attention to environmental management in their jurisdictions and also increase investment in emergency monitoring and environmental monitoring. This increases the need for air quality sensors that leads to the market growth.

High Cost to act as Market Restraint

The soaring cost of air quality sensors may act as market restraint over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (99 Pages) on Air Quality Sensor Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/air-quality-sensor-market-10699

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global air quality sensor market is bifurcated based on type, portability, technology, location of sensors, and application.

By type, the signal-gas monitoring sensor type will lead the market over the forecast period.

By portability, the fixed devices segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By technology, the electrochemical sensors will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By location of sensors, the indoor air quality sensors will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

By application, the air quality sensors market is segmented into academic institutes, hospital, government agencies, commercial, residential, and others.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10699

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Air Quality Sensor Market

North America will head the air quality sensors market over the forecast period. The presence of several key players, the presence of a huge pool of competent manufacturers, the region being at the cutting-edge of innovative and emerging technologies, the presence of many air quality sensors service providers and companies, the well-developed culture of air pollution control adoption, the proliferation of the technology industry, and organizations in Canada and the US implementing innovative solutions for the increasing awareness about air purifiers are adding to the global air quality sensor market growth in the region. The US followed by Canada has the utmost market share.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Air Quality Sensor Market

The APAC region will have admirable growth in the air quality sensor market over the forecast period. Rapid development in technologies deployed to improve air quality, increasing disposable income of population, government standards to protect the environment, the presence of dynamic manufacturing and industrial sectors that are leading users of air quality sensors, the governments of India, China, and other developing economies focusing to upgrade their existing infrastructure, and increasing number of infrastructural projects in industrial and commercial sectors that are fuelling the adoption of outdoor air quality sensors are adding to the global air quality sensor market growth in the region.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10699

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Air Quality Sensor Market

Several industries have been ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak the world over which also includes semiconductor as well as peripheral businesses like chips as well as other semiconductor devices. The crisis had a significant effect on the worldwide economy. Most businesses were shut down and a good number of people had lost their jobs. This deadly virus mostly impacted the small & medium sized enterprises but large organizations too registered negative effects. The shutdown of office premises, shopping complexes, academic institutes and schools have led to reduced air pollution. This in turn has pulled down the demand for air quality sensors thus affecting market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The global air quality sensor market is both fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, new product launches and more. Besides, they are also investing in various research and development activities.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com