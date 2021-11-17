Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Reach $94.42 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases including gastrointestinal disease, heart disease, kidney disease, and respiratory disease and increase in demand for minimally invasive surgery fuel the global minimally invasive surgery market. The pandemic has created new challenges for surgeons, medical centers, and patients. Based on the region, North America is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portlan, OR, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market generated $60.64 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $94.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, technological improvements of minimally invasive instruments, and rise in demand and benefits of minimally invasive surgeries fuel the global minimally invasive surgery market. On the other hand, high cost of diagnostic instruments hinders the market growth. On the contrary, popularity of medical tourism and rise in the adoption of robotic surgeries in developing countries create lucrative market opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for hospitals, surgeons, and patients. Hospitals and healthcare systems have declined non-emergency surgeries such as endoscopies, robotic-assisted procedures, laparoscopies, along with minimally invasive diagnostic methods.

However, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries would increase.

The report segments the global minimally invasive surgery market on the basis of condition, service type, end-user, and region.

Based on the condition, the gynecologic conditions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the spinal conditions segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on service type, the laparoscopic surgery segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the robotic surgery segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global minimally invasive surgery market analyzed in the research include Bedfordshire Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Circle Health Ltd, King Fahd Medical City, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore General Hospital Ltd, The General Hospital Corporation, Stanford Healthcare, and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

