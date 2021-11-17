Cell Line Development Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Lonza Group AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Mammalian stem cells (MSCs) are highly exceptional and uniquely suitable for biotechnology and cell therapy.

Mammalian stem cells (MSCs) are highly exceptional and uniquely suitable for biotechnology and cell therapy. They have come from a close relationship with the human body and its diverse set of requirements. Adult stem cells derived from a person's bone marrow are extremely unique and can be easily used in the treatment of many health disorders and also regenerate tissue. It is truly the best kept secret in the biotechnology world. Mammalian stem cells command a strong global monopoly for the creation of therapeutic proteins which require post-transcriptional modifications to acquire the desired functionality.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global cell line development market include PX’Therapeutics SA., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., American Type Culture Collection, Corning, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Goodwin Biotechnology Inc., Lonza Group AG, Cleancells, Wuxi App Tec, Inc., Sartorious AG, European Collection of Cell Cultures, GE Healthcare, and Selexis SA.

Drivers

Growing application of gene expression in production of recombinant monoclonal antibodies in the biopharmaceutical sector is expected to propel growth of the cell line development market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, rising expenditure on vaccine discovery and development is expected to supplement growth of the cell line development market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global cell line development market has positively responded to the onset of the COVID-19 virus. In April 2020, a Chinese research team reported that the COVID-19 virus down-regulated the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which is found in several human organs. This report accelerated research and development activities on antibodies in vaccine development programs.

Key Takeaways

The cell line development market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increased investments in vaccine development combined with the advancements in the biopharmaceutical sector. For instance, in March 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued EUAs (emergency use authorizations) to the U.S. hospitals to use non-approved monoclonal antibodies in critical COVID-19 patients under valid circumstances.

Over the regional frontiers, the North American region is at the front-seat in the global cell line development market on account of elevated R&D efforts and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is sustaining well for the global cell line development market in line with a flourishing biopharmaceutical sector and increasing investments in drug discovery process.

Table of Content:

1. Research Objective and assumption

o Research Objectives

o Assumptions

o Abbreviations

2. Market Overview

o Report Description

• Market Definition and Scope

o Executive Summary

• Market Snippet By Product Type

• Market Snippet By Application

• Market Snippet By Technology

• Market Snippet By End User

• Market Snippet By Region

o Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

o Market Dynamics

• Drivers

• Restraints

• Market Opportunities

o Technological Trends

o PEST Analysis

o Impact Analysis

4. Global Cell Line Development Market, By Product Type, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

o Introduction

• Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2028 (%)

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 – 2028

• Segment Trends

o Reagents & Consumables

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Software’s

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Instruments

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Cell Line Development Market, By Application, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

o Introduction

• Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2028 (%)

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 – 2028

• Segment Trends

o Genomics

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Proteomics

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Diagnostics

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Drug Discovery

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Cell Line Development Market, By Technology, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

o Introduction

• Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2028 (%)

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 – 2028

• Segment Trends

o Microarrays

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Microfluidics

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Cell Line Development Market, By End User, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

o Introduction

• Market Share Analysis, 2016 and 2028 (%)

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 – 2028

• Segment Trends

o Hospitals

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Diagnostic Labs

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Academic & Research Institutes

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Introduction

• Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 – 2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Cell Line Development Market, By Regions, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

o Introduction

• Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2016 and 2028 (%)

• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2021 – 2028

o North America

• Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• U.S.

• Canada

o Europe

• Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

• Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Rest of APAC

o Latin America

• Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

o Africa

• Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• South Africa

• Central Africa

• North Africa

o Middle East

• Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2021 – 2028 (US$ Million)

• GCC

• Israel

• Rest of Middle East

