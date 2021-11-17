Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2021 to Witness Notable Growth with Recent Developments, and Forecast by 2028

Pressure monitoring devices designed to provide continuous recording of pressure within the body as well as the amount of blood flowing through various vessels.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021

Pressure monitoring devices are designed to provide continuous recording of pressure within the body as well as the amount of blood flowing through various vessels. This type of monitoring device has been around for several years and is gaining in popularity with both patients and doctors alike. Pressure-sensitive resistors are used to measure blood pressure as opposed to reading it manually. As pressure rises with blood flow, the device reads a rise in pressure and records this data so that it can be used by physicians to monitor patients suffering from hypertension. With the vast number of products currently on the market, there is a wide range of monitors available to suit individual needs and blood pressure levels.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pressure monitoring devices market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, Welch Allyn, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing blood pressure issues in the world is the main factor, which is expected to augment the growth of the global pressure monitoring devices market. For instance, according to Medscape, around 26% of the global population, which is around 972 million individuals suffer from hypertension. A blood pressure monitor also called an ambulatory blood pressure monitor, or venipuncture blood pressure monitor, is a medical device typically used to measure blood pressure by the use of a thin plastic sleeve, cuff, or skin probe, and a mercury or anesthetic bulb to insert into the arm. The advantage of this type of monitor is that it provides accurate measurements of blood pressure at various times during the day, which are useful in the diagnosis of hypertension. This type of monitor also allows for better recording of data and provides a higher quality of analysis for interpreting the results of the blood pressure measurement. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to augment the growth of the global pressure monitoring devices market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During COVID-19 the effect on individuals with hypertension was at high risk, which augmented the growth of the global pressure monitoring devices market. For instance, according to WebMD, analyzing initial data from both the U.S. and China revealed that the most commonly shared pre-existing illness among the hospitalized COVID cases was blood pressure.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to hold a major share of the global pressure monitoring devices market, owing to increasing cases of blood pressure in the region. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 116 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from hypertension

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global pressure monitoring devices market, owing to the increasing investment in the healthcare sector, especially in developing nations such as China and India.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into:

Blood Pressure Monitors

Automated Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Sphygmomanometers

Blood Pressure transducers

Components and Accessories

Pulmonary Pressure Monitors

Oximeters

Capnograph

Spirometers

Accessories

Intraocular Pressure Monitors

Intracranial Pressure Monitors

On basis of application type, the global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into:

Respiratory Disorders

Glaucoma

Cardiac Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Dialysis

Others

On the basis of end users, the global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Diagnostics laboratories

Others

On the basis of procedure type, the global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into:

Invasive monitoring devices

External Ventricular Drainage

Microtransducer Monitor

Non-Invasive monitoring devices

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography

Optic Nerve Sheath Displacement

MRI/CT

Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD)

Fundoscopy (papilledema)

On the basis of region, the global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

