Medical Carts Market Expected to Reach $1,302 Million By 2023

Asia-Pacific has witnessed highest growth rate for medical carts during the forecast period, and is expected to continue this trend.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Carts Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2023," the global medical carts market was valued at $571 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,302 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023. The emergency cart segment accounted for nearly half share of the total market in 2016.

Medical cart/trolley is a mobile equipment, which consists of a set of shelves, trays, compartments, and drawers for hospital use and medical settings. It carries, dispense, and transport emergency drugs, medicines, medical devices, and medical instruments. Carts are a crucial aspect of medical aid as it provides storing, recording, and dispensing drugs, supplies, and patient information along with patient care.

Download Free Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2284

The emergency carts segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific medical carts market throughout the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. China dominated the Asia-Pacific medical carts market in 2016, accounting for more than one-third market share in terms of value, and is projected to continue this trend in the future.

The emergency carts segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance, generating highest revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to the large-scale employment of emergency carts at the time of crisis. This is because emergency carts contain sophisticated devices, such as defibrillators, suction devices, advanced cardiac life support (ACLS), apart from drugs, such as atropine, dopamine and others. In addition, it also includes generic drugs to treat common problems, rapid sequence intubation, and pediatric equipment. However, procedure carts segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2023 in terms of value, as it consists many medical equipment that aid in operating procedures, such as endoscopy, cardiology and others and provides access to essential drugs at the same time.

Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2284

Asia-Pacific has witnessed highest growth rate for medical carts during the forecast period, and is expected to continue this trend. This is attributed to increase in sizeable population, rise in incidence of diseases and injuries, healthcare infrastructural development, and huge market potential, owing to the arrival of new and robust carts by key players focusing on the emerging markets.

Key Findings Of The Medical Cart Market:

• The procedure carts segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the global medical carts market, accounting for maximum share of overall market in 2016.

• Asia-Pacific is exhibited to grow at a higher growth rate of 13.5% during the forecast period in terms of value, owing to the high population base in countries, such as India and China.

• The emergency cart segment dominated the overall market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% in terms of value, from 2017 to 2023.

• In terms of both value and volume, China accounted for the largest share in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period in Asia-Pacific region.

• UK is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 13.8% in terms of value and 13.2% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

• In terms of volume, procedure carts are anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 12.9% from 2017 to 2023.



Other Trending Reports:

Carrier Screening Market Forecast 2030

Healthcare CRM Market Industry Forecast, 2021––2030

Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market Opportunity Analysis

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.