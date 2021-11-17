Phenolic Resins Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2021-2028

Reports And Data

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Phenolic Resins market forecast to 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data's Global Phenolic Resins Market research report is an in-depth investigation that provides an industry-wide overview of existing and emerging growth patterns, end-user analysis, and other key data that has been tested and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report examines the market in terms of importance, share, size, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors. The report also provides a detailed outlook for the industry's driving and restraining forces, as well as micro and macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence its development.

The Phenolic Resins market investigation report assesses the global market for the Phenolic Resins industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period of 2021-2028. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Phenolic Resins market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

Some of the major players in the global phenolic resins market:

DIC Corporation, Arclin Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Olympic Panel Products LLC, Altex Coatings Ltd., Hexion Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., SI Group Inc., KCC Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Hexcel Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., Plastics Engineering Company, RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd., and Prefere Resins GmbH.

Market Overview:

Demand for innovative materials is driven by transformations in the energy, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, construction, and other industries, as well as growing industry 4.0 technologies. Sustainability, lightweighting, 3D printing, and surface engineering are all hot topics in the materials sector, as are intelligent materials, nano-formulations, and new composites with improved properties. Furthermore, increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data management strategies encourages scientists to investigate and develop novel materials considerably more quickly, reducing time-to-market from decades to only a few years.

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Phenolic Resins market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Phenolic Resins market.

The global Phenolic Resins market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook

Resol

Solid Resols

Liquid Resols

Novolac

Others

Application Outlook

Wood Adhesives

Molding

Insulation

Coatings

Laminates

Paper Impregnation

Others

End-Use Outlook

Building & Construction

Automotive

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture

Others

