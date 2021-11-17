Organic Dairy Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Top Companies and Global Forecast 2026

Organic Dairy Market Report

The global organic dairy market reached a value of US$ 20 Billion in 2020 and expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Dairy Market Outlook: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global organic dairy market size reached a value of US$ 20 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global organic dairy market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Organic dairy products are generally obtained from livestock that is not treated using antibodies or provided with hormones for their growth and reproduction. Instead, they are raised in an organic environment and are offed food that does not contain any chemical pesticides and fertilizers. The milk obtained by these animals is further utilized for preparing some of the widely consumed dairy products, such as cream, butter, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, and cottage cheese.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising preference for organic dairy products among individuals. This is supported by the increasing health-consciousness among the masses that have led to the escalating demand for organic foods. Moreover, several initiatives undertaken by the governments of numerous countries to promote and encourage organic farming practices across the globe are providing a boost to market growth. Other factors, including increasing investments by key players to introduce innovative organic dairy food variants and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are providing an impetus to the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Arla Foods A.M.B.A

• Aurora Organic Dairy

• Organic Valley

• Horizon Organic

• Whole Foods Market

• Kroger

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fluid Milk

• Yogurt

• Cheese

• Butter

• Cream

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Pouches

• Tetra-packs

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Discount Stores

• Convenience and Grocery Stores

• Organic Specialty Stores

• Online/E-Retailing

• Direct Sales

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

