Computed Tomography Imaging Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles & Key Players Analysis by 2028

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computed tomography imaging market is expected to reach USD 9,606.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke have been the primary chronic conditions that have had the highest impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Increasing awareness to diagnose disease at an early stage is likely to boost the market demand. Detection of diseases such as cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection diseases, including cardiovascular and musculoskeletal, among others. Identifying likely warning symptoms of diseases and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of diseases amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the recovery rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Computed Tomography Imaging market are:

Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Koning Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Corporation Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Healthcare Systems, Neurologica Corporation, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., and Koninklijke Philips NV, among others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Computed Tomography Imaging market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By technology, high-end slice technology contributed to the largest market share in 2018. High-end slice technology such as 256 or 320 slice systems provide superior image quality and results in better diagnoses.

• By application, oncology dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. Cancer is the second foremost cause of death worldwide and accounts for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of cancer.

• By end-user, ambulatory imaging centers are expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% in the period 2019-2028.

• North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 5.3% in the period 2019-2028. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global computed tomography imaging market on the basis of technology, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Low-End Slice Technology

• Mid-End Slice Technology

• High-End Slice Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular

• Neurology

• Musculoskeletal

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Contract Research Organizations

• Ambulatory Imaging Centers

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

