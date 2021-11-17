eSIM Market worth USD 19.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.9% | Market Size, share and Opportunities

eSIM Market

The ""Global eSIM market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global eSIM market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global eSIM market was valued at US$ 8.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 19.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2020 and 2027.

E-SIM cards are considered the global standard for SIM cards. They are widely used by mobile phone users all over the world and are considered a common standard. These cards can be easily and cheaply purchased from any of the leading mobile phone stores or they can also be acquired through GSM providers. When it comes to regional impact, North America seems to be gaining significant traction in the eSIM market. This is owing to the large presence of network providers and rapid technological advancements across the region. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is exhibiting positive signs due to growing adoption of IoT technology and growing demand for embedded connectivity vehicles in the region.

Major Key players in this Market:

Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Deutsche Telekom AG, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Thales Group, KORE Wireless, Arm Limited, Truphone Limited, Workz Group, Sierra Wireless, NXP Semiconductors, AT&T.

The emphasis on remote SIM provisioning for M2M has increased significantly over the years. M2M refers to machine-to-machine direct communication between devices using any communication channel, which includes wired and wireless. The primary applications of eSIM in M2M communication are in targeting industrial M2M and IoT devices, cellular models, and sensors. Recently, in March July 2021, Nokia launched iSIM Secure Connect to securely manage machine-to-machine (M2M) and consumer device subscriptions for eSIM-enabled devices. Hence, such factors can stimulate growth of the eSIM market.

Unlocked eSIM cards can be used wherever in the world that the U.K. and EU mobile phone service providers provide their service. Once activated, these mobile data cards can then use almost all the same features that the locked or SIM cards offer such as text messaging, MMS, and Internet browsing. Despite these advantageous factors, certain factors can pose major challenges in the development of the said market. For instance, there is a significant increase in security threats, which limit the adoption of eSIM. Besides, lack of standardization coupled with a highly complex ecosystem could impede growth of the eSIM market.

In the recent past, the Internet of Things (IoT) has gained significant popularity across the globe. It basically refers to the network of physical objects that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for connecting and sharing data with other devices. IoT has been adopted in various sectors including healthcare, BFSI, automobile, e-commerce, and more. This, in turn, has increased the demand for eSIM. Hence, such factors can stimulate growth of the eSIM market. Recently, in June 2021, EMnify launched eSIM for evaluation customers, enabling IoT developers to sign up and develop the EMnify API immediately.

