Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market Report, Share, Industry Overview, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast 2021-2026

Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market

IMARC Group expects the global aerial work platform market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerial Work Platform Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aerial work platform market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aerial work platform market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Aerial work platforms (AWPs) or mobile elevated work platforms (MEWP) are mechanical devices utilized for performing maintenance and construction activities through elevated platforms. These machines provide temporary access to unreachable areas for equipment at a greater height. AWPs offer a range of benefits, such as safe elevation, easy accessibility, and a vast lifting capacity. On account of these benefits, AWPs are used for building maintenance and painting activities while finding widespread industrial applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing need for AWPs in different industries is one of the major factors that are driving the global market. Currently, these machines are being extensively utilized in the mining, aerospace, construction, defense, and transport and logistics industries. Besides this, an expansion in the real estate sector and increasing investments in infrastructural developments across the globe are contributing to the market growth further. AWPs are increasingly being used in new construction projects and for performing maintenance activities in existing properties.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aichi Corporation (Toyota Industries Corporation)

• Dinolift OY

• Haulotte Group (Solem SA)

• Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

• JLG Industries (Oshkosh Corporation)

• LGMG North America Inc.

• Linamar Corporation

• Manitou Group

• MEC Aerial Work Platforms

• Tadano Ltd.

• Terex Corporation

• Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co Ltd

Breakup by Engine Type:

• Electric

• Fuel-powered

Breakup by Product Type:

• Boom Lifts

• Scissor Lifts

• Truck/Crawler Mounted Lifts

• Push Around Aerial Work Platforms

• Spider Lifts

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Construction

• Retail, Storage and Warehouses

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

