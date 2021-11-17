Multispecific Bispecific Trispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity and Clinical Development Insight

Designer Antibodies To Drive Next Era Of Antibody Development Market Says Kuick Research

/EIN News/ -- Delhi, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delhi, India: In recent years, the palliative care and the treatment of diseases have seen a revolution with the arrival of more targeted therapies and biological drugs. The advent of these drugs has shown potential in tackling cancer, auto immune diseases, diabetes and many other chronic diseases. With the increase in prevalence of cancer, the pharmaceutical companies are competing to become key players in the biologics field. Among all targeted therapies, therapeutic antibodies have gained maximum share in the market owing to their ability to significantly improve survival outcomes, favorable properties, and safety profiles.

“Currently 3 Blincyto, Hemlibra and Rybrevant Are Commercially Available In Market, Hemlibra Accounts For More Than 80% Of Global Bispecific Antibody Market”

The progress made by science and technology and advancement in protein engineering has further led to development of designer or multispecific antibodies. These designer antibodies present a number of advantages in terms of their biological activities and, therefore, it is likely that interest in using them in diverse therapeutic applications will increase in the coming years. In addition, these have small molecular size when compared with monoclonal antibodies and thus have shown high penetration in target cancer cell and ability to cross the blood brain barrier. The increased interest in these molecules has led to development of several bispecific and trispecific antibodies in management of wide range of diseases.

Presently, three bispecific antibodies are available in market including Blincyto, Hemlibra, and Rybrevant. Although only three bispecific constructs have been approved in market but they have shown robust sales in the market. This has encouraged further pharmaceutical giants to actively invest in this sector. Several pharmaceutical giants have developed their proprietary bispecific development platforms including CrossMab (Roche), Duobody (Genmab), DVD-IgG (Abbvie), DART (Macrogenics), XmAb (Xencor), and several others. Apart from bispecific antibodies, trispecific antibodies which have triple binding affinity have also entered the clinical development, and have shown promising results.

However, the increased complexity associated with the multi targeting modality possesses challenge during drug development and designing process. As designer antibodies are a whole new concept, therefore it involves research and development from scratch which requires huge investment. This ultimately leads to high cost of therapy, which acts as barrier to the growth of market. To overcome this, regional government has developed several favorable reimbursement policies to reduce the financial toxicity on patients. In addition, the advent of cost efficient biosimilars will also reduce the cost of therapy to patients.

Despite several restrains to the growth of market, designer antibodies are poised to grow during the forecast period. The high growth rates can be justified by the large number of ongoing clinical trials and robust pipeline of drugs which are expected to enter the market during the forthcoming years. To date, around 500 clinical trials are ongoing which are evaluating around 60 designer antibodies in wide range of diseases including cancer, auto-immune disorders, HIV, infections, and others. Apart from this, several pharmaceuticals have entered into collaboration or partnerships to secure their position in the market. The major players in the market are Jounce Therapeutics, Affimed Therapeutics, Genmab, EMD Serono, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Immunomedics, Neovii Biotech, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Merus, Ablynx, Genentech, MacroGenics, NovImmune SA, Adimab, Emergent BioSolutions, and AstraZeneca.

The global market for designer antibody is primarily driven by rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases coupled with rise in research and development activities in genomics. Additionally, the rising drug approval and launches of novel designer antibodies in coming years will also drive the market. US has the dominant share and is expected to maintain its dominance which is mainly attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, its broad base of the patient population, well-established reimbursement policies, high awareness regarding diseases, government support in infection control and management, rising incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases, and higher investment in research and development activities by the government for cancer contribute to the growth of regional market.





