Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Report 2026

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

IMARC Group expects the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud-based solution that provides virtual computing resources over the internet. It is utilized by multiple businesses for storage, networking, and essential computation purposes on a subscription and consumption basis. These solutions aid in improving the security, scalability, and flexibility of various processes within an organization by supporting the business in disaster recovery and business continuity while reducing the overall capital expenditure.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the information technology (IT) sector. Along with this, the widespread integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, with IaaS is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing investments by numerous small and medium businesses for the up-gradation of IaaS-based software solutions and the rising preference for hybrid cloud platforms across the corporate segment are providing a boost to the market growth further. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid digitization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to upgrade wireless technology across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

• EMC Corporation

• Fujitsu

• Google LLC

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Profitbricks

• Rackspace Hosting Inc.

• Red Hat Inc.

• Redcentric PLC

• Vmware

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

• Managed Hosting

• Disaster Recovery as a Service

• Storage as a Service

• Colocation

• Network Management

• Content Delivery

• High-Performance Computing as a Service

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• SMBs

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• IT and Telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Retail and E-commerce

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

