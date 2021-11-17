Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market to Exhibit 13.1% CAGR and Hit USD 55.27 Billion till 2027 | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 55.27 Billion by 2027; Rising R&D Activities to Introduce Novel Products will Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast cancer therapeutics market is set to gain impetus from the ongoing research and developments to come up with state-of-the-art drugs. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Immunotherapy), By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, and HER2+), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the market size was USD 21.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 55.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Moderately as Cancer Requires Immediate Attention

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the growth of the breast cancer therapeutics industry worldwide as cancer is considered to be an essential condition that requires immediate medical attention. But, in some regions, there were a few postponements or cancellations of these procedures to prevent physical contact.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Increasing Development of State-of-the-art Products to Favor Growth

Nowadays, several renowned companies are constantly launching new breast cancer therapeutics worldwide. Most of these drugs are meant for the treatment of those types of breast cancers that were previously untreatable or the available drugs were not successful for providing positive outcomes. These factors are expected to accelerate the breast cancer therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. However, certain severe reactions can come up while undergoing this type of cancer therapeutics, such as targeted therapies. Patients can suffer from nausea, fatigues, rashes, gastrointestinal problems, or high blood pressure. These may hinder growth.

Hormonal Therapy Segment to Register Lower Growth in Forthcoming Years

Based on therapy, the hormonal therapy segment generated 8.3% in terms of the breast cancer therapeutics market share in 2019. It is likely to exhibit lower growth in the coming years on account of the rising availability of their generic equivalents.





Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Key Players Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals to Compete with Their Rivals

This global market houses a large number of companies that are nowadays striving to gain fast track approvals from government healthcare agencies to distribute and market their products. Some of the others are focusing on developing unique breast cancer therapeutics to cater to the unmet demand. Below are the two latest industry developments:



September 2020 : Lupin introduced Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after its partner Natco Pharma received approval from the USFDA. These will be used to treat patients suffering from metastatic or advanced breast cancer.

: Lupin introduced Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after its partner Natco Pharma received approval from the USFDA. These will be used to treat patients suffering from metastatic or advanced breast cancer. November 2019: Daiichi Sankyo Company and AstraZeneca declared that their HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate named Enhertu was approved by the USFDA. It is meant for the treatment of adult patients living with metastatic or unresectable HER2-positive breast cancer.





A list of all the renowned therapeutics providers present in this global market:

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) (South San Francisco, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, U.S.)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York City, U.S.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Eisai Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kyowa Kirin (Tokyo, Japan)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene Corporation) (New York City, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

Other Players





Quick Buy - Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100163





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245