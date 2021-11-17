Artificial Turf Market : Up-to-Date Analysis of Latest Trends and Growth, Forecast 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial turfs are a popular surface made of synthetic fibres that are designed to seem like real grass. They are most commonly used in professional sports that are played on natural grass (or were originally played on grass). It is, however, now used in both business and residential settings. It keeps dust and other dirt out of the air in the yard, which is especially beneficial for those who suffer from allergies and sinusitis. It's great for any sport, but particularly tennis and football. Turf can also assist reduce strain from sports like baseball and softball since it softens the playing surface compared to natural grass, allowing players to move around more freely.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global artificial turf market include Tiger Turf, Matrix Turf, SportGroup, Victoria PLC, Limonta, DowDuPont, El Espartano, Tarkett, Sportlink, Act Global, Soccer Grass, Nurteks Hali, and SIS Pitches.

Drivers

The artificial turf market is likely to develop over the forecast period due to increased penetration of sports arenas, stadiums, lawns, playgrounds, and other surfaces, as well as rising sports memberships.

Furthermore, increasing demand for 3D fake grass for landscaping in commercial and residential buildings, owing to its eco-friendly and recyclable qualities, is likely to support the artificial turf market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global artificial turf market has witnessed a moderate drop in its expansion due to the prevalence of the pandemic. The crisis-battered restrictions on outdoor activities and sporting events have significantly reduced demand for artificial grass and turf in urban spaces. However, the market is gaining pace as the lockdowns are lifted and outdoor activities are returning to normalcy.

Key Takeaways

• Due to rising demand from sports stadiums, hotels, and residential lawns, the artificial turf market is expected to develop at a CAGR of XX percent over the forecast period. For example, Welspun Flooring Limited constructed a new production plant in Hyderabad, India, in July 2020, valued US$ 156.05 million, to develop revolutionary items like fake grass, wall-to-wall carpet, and carpet tiles.

• Over the regional frontiers, the North American region is anticipated to augment the global artificial turf market on the heels of increasing number of infrastructure projects such as commercial lawns, sports arenas, backyard lawns, and others.

• Regarding the same, the Asia Pacific region is also propelling the global artificial turf market on account of improving sports infrastructure and the emerging trend of residential landscaping.

