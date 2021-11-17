Image Analysis Software Market Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally

Allied Market Research Logo

Image analysis software solution provides scientific imaging, microscopic image analysis, digital imaging of size and structure analysis.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report segments the image analysis software market on the basis of deployment model, image dimension, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premise. As per image dimension, the market is classified into 2D, 3D, and 4D. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided as healthcare & life science, manufacturing, academia, minerals, metals & oil, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major market players such as Clemex Technologies Inc., TissueGnostics GmbH, Bitplane AG, MIPAR, Olympus Corporation, PAX-it, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Adcis SA, PerkinElmer Inc., and Media Cybernetics, Inc. are also provided in this report.

The global image analysis software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to rise in adoption of image analysis software for healthcare & life science industry in several developed as well as developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, rise in cloud deployment model for low cost of installation among several user groups such as large and small and medium enterprises fuel the market growth. However, design complexity and lack of IT infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Highlights of the report:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global image analysis software market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global image analysis software market is provided.

