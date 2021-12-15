212Quest To Host Croatian and Eastern Europe Travel Adventure Treasure Hunt
Travelerswill start and end their eastern European delights in Munich.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest has announced that it will be hosting the Croatian and Eastern travel adventure treasure hunt for travelers very soon. “Got 14 days to go on a mind-blowing terrific travel adventure? Let’s indulge you in a fast-paced Croatian to Eastern European tour that starts and ends in Munich,” says Mr. Travel. This travel adventure will take travelers on a cruise to the beautiful Plitvice Lakes National Park, Dubrovnik Old town, jewels of the Danube, Czech beer sampling, and a booming nightlife experience in different cities.
“This will be a great opportunity for travelers to visit all the wonderful places of Eastern Europe as well as meet new people and experience fun in a new way.” The 14-day fun begins with a sightseeing tour in Munich and gets travelers in a fun-filled race to grab the final prize. They will hunt down clues, complete tasks, make funny videos and explore the delights of these beautiful cities. But, that’s not all. Travelers also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest’s first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
For more information about the Croatian and Eastern Europe travel adventure treasure hunt, interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Mr Travel
212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn