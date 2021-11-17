Global Packaged Salad Market Is Expected to Reach USD 13.7 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Packaged Salad Market by By Product (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), By Processing (Organic, Conventional), Type (Packaged Greens, Packaged Kits), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global packaged salad market is expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 and reach USD 13.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Salads' expanding popularity and packaged food's ease of consumption are both factors contributing to the market's expansion. The market's expansion has been spurred by the availability of pre-packaged salads featuring a range of vegetables and fruits, dressed with sauces, and supplemented by a choice of meats and seafood. The COVID-19 epidemic has provided some relief to the bagged salad business, as individuals all throughout the world have developed a newfound interest in cooking at home. Consumers have been creating their own meals in most areas of the world, which has fueled demand for different basic food items and ingredients, including bagged salads. This scenario is most likely to maintain the good prospects of the market.

Packaged food consumption has now become a way of life for many of us. Almost every food item is accessible in a package. The fundamental goal of packaging is to act as a barrier to protect food from outside influences. Packaging also aids in the preservation of food freshness and flavor. Food that has been packaged is sometimes known as ready-to-eat or convenience food. Food freshness and flavor are preserved due to packaging. Packaged food is also referred to as ready-to-eat or convenience food. Salad, a nutritious meal made by mixing various fruits and vegetables and flavoring with oil, vinegar, and other dressings, is in high demand. Salads in the form of packaged salads have seen a significant surge in demand. Salad is something that almost everyone eats, especially in the summer. Salads are popular because they are a natural source of fiber, contain nutritious nutrients from fresh fruits and vegetables, help with weight loss, develop bones, strengthen muscle performance, protect the heart, and improve skin tone. All of this, combined with people's busy lifestyles, has made purchasing packed salads extremely convenient for clients, resulting in a rise in demand.

Changes in lifestyles, an increase in the urban population, busy lives, and an increase in disposable money are all factors contributing to the market's growth. Other considerations include convenience, reduced time commitment, extended shelf life, and guarantee of food safety. The global packaged salad market is being held back by many customers who still prefer traditional salad preparation techniques. Several growing local brands are posing a big threat to the global packaged salads market's growth. Furthermore, there is a possibility of food contamination or interaction with the packaging material, which is why the government has imposed tight regulations. Uncertain economic situations, price increases for fruits and vegetables used in salads, and food security concerns can all be considered as potential challenges to this sector. High consumer demand for nutritive food products, increased awareness of healthy eating habits, health benefits associated with salads, and the availability of eco-friendly packaging that can be recycled or reused are a few opportunities that can propel the global packaged salads market.

Key players operating in global packaged salad market include Summer Fresh, Sunfresh, Eat Smart, United Salad Co., BrightFarms, Organicgirl, Fresh Express, Gotham Greens, Misionero, Mann Packing, Earthbound Farm, Shake Salad, Evertaste, Zina's Salads Inc., Bonduelle, Dole, Ready Pac Foods, and Raynor Foods. To gain a significant market share in the global Packaged salad market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, collaborations, joint venture, product innovations, and partnership. Bonduelle and BrightFarms are some of the key manufacturers operating in packaged salad market.

Vegetarian segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 67.5% in the year 2020

Based on product, the global packaged salad market is segmented into vegetarian and non-vegetarian. In 2020, the vegetarian category had the greatest market share of 67.5 percent, and this is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Vegetarian products are in high demand due to a growing number of health-conscious customers throughout the world. In this sense, those shopping for organic produce/products continue to drive demand for vegetarian packed salads.

Conventional segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 65.1% in the year 2020

Based on processing, the global packaged salad market is segmented into organic and conventional. In 2020, the conventional sector had a market share of more than 65.1 percent. Conventionally processed packaged salads are ones that are grown using conventional agricultural practices rather than organic ways. Because conventional farming is often less expensive than organic farming, conventionally processed bagged salads are frequently less expensive than their organic equivalents.

Packaged greens segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63.8% in the year 2020

Based on type, the global packaged salad market is segmented into packaged greens and packaged kits. In 2020, the packaged greens type category accounted for more than 63.8 percent of the market. Packaged greens are becoming increasingly popular due to their natural taste, which is unaffected by sauces, sauces, or sauces. Customer demand for raw packed salads has resulted in a rush of new products being introduced into the worldwide market by both established and newcomers.

Offline segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 80.3% in the year 2020

Based on distribution channel, the global packaged salad market is segmented into offline and online. In 2020, the offline distribution channel had the highest share, accounting for more than 80.3 percent. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most common distribution channels for the product across the world. Orders at supermarkets are greater than at grocery stores. While grocery shops assist businesses in being customer-focused, supermarkets enable companies to improve sales by providing them with access to a far larger curation of products.

Regional Segment of Packaged Salad Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global packaged salad market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2020, North America had the greatest market share, accounting for about 41.0 percent. Consumers' increasing health-related concerns, such as obesity, are driving demand for nutritional items in the region. According to data released by the Canadian government in 2018, Mexicans have one of the highest obesity rates in the world, at over 72.5 percent. From 2021 to 2028, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate of 9.2%. The expanding consumer desire for on-the-go food products, as well as increased knowledge about the value of green leafy vegetables in the diet, are likely to boost demand in this region. Furthermore, nations like India are seeing an increase in the adoption of western-style eating habits, particularly among the younger.

About the report:

The global Packaged salad market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

