212Quest Organizes Wild Atlantic Self-Drive Travel Adventure
Join this trip for a wild open road travel adventure!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest has announced the “Wild Atlantic Self-Drive Adventure” treasure hunt quest to the Wild Atlantic Way. This unmissable tourist road trip comes with all the delights of the Western, Southern, and Northern coastlines of Ireland. For this 11-day self-drive adventure, explorers will explore all the beautiful attractions of nearby cities, go on a full-day tour of the famous Ring of Kerry, climb the Cliffs of Moher, and participate in fun treasure hunt challenges.
The excitement starts in Dublin and continues through 14 other destinations. Explorers will search for clues, fill in puzzles and eat delicious local delicacies while exploring the open and wild Atlantic Way. People from any part of the world can participate in this treasure hunt adventure. Apart from fun, explorers also have the opportunity of getting a 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
Full information about the Wild Atlantic self-drive travel adventure can be found on the website: https://212quest.com/
Join this wild self-drive travel adventure and enjoy the delights of the open road.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might just be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for!
Mr Travel
212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn