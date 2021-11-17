Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share, Industry Size, Forecast 2021- 2026

Ventricular Assist Devices Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ventricular Assist Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global ventricular assist devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ventricular assist device market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Also known as a mechanical circulatory support device, a ventricular assist device (VAD) is an implantable mechanical pump utilized to support heart function and blood flow among patients with a weak heart or those suffering from heart failure. It is implanted as short-term treatment after surgery or while patients are waiting for a heart transplant. It assists in pumping blood from the lower chambers of the heart to the rest of the body. It generally includes tubes, an electronic controller and a power source. It is employed in destination therapies, bridge-to-transplant (BTT), bridge-to-recovery (BTR) and bridge-to-candidacy (BTC).

Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market Trends:

Heart transplantation is an optimal surgical therapy utilized for end-stage heart failure (HF). It is increasingly becoming limited on account of the shortage of suitable heart donors and the widening gap between donors and recipients. This represents one of the significant factors propelling the global ventricular assist devices market growth.

Apart from this, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), such as hypertension, ventricular septal defect, heart failure and stroke, due to stressful and sedentary lifestyles and increasing consumption of fast food, is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are using advanced technologies to develop miniature devices designed with infection control, which is anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market 2021-26 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abiomed, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH (Syscore GmbH)

BiVACOR, Inc.

Calon Cardio Technology Limited

Cardiacassist Inc. (LivaNova PLC)

CHF Solutions, Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

MAQUET GmbH (Getinge Group)

Medtronic Plc

Syncardia Systems LLC (Versa Capital Management LLC)

TandemLife (LivaNova Plc)

Terumo Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Biventricular Assist Device (BiVAD)

Others

Breakup by Flow Type:

Pulsatile Flow

Non-Pulsatile or Continuous Flow

Breakup by Product Type:

Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

Non-implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

Breakup by Application:

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge to Recovery and Bridge to Candidacy

Breakup by End-User:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospital

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

