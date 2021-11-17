Global Quantum Dots Market Overview, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2021- 2026

Quantum Dots Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Quantum Dots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global quantum dots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global quantum dots market to grow at a CAGR of 27% during 2021-2026.

Also known as fluorescent semiconductor nanocrystals, quantum dots (QDs) are human-made nanoscale crystals that emit light in only one color based on their shape and size. As compared to organic luminescent materials, QD-based materials have purer colors, longer life, and lower manufacturing costs. Consequently, they are extensively used in the production of fluorescence and FRET-based biosensors for ultrasensitive detection of biomolecules, such as acids, sugars, enzymes, antibodies and antigens. In line with this, they find biosensing applications on account of narrow emission band that permits multiplexes detections of DNA strands or antibodies or toxins in pathogen detections or gene parts in DNA fingerprinting.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Quantum Dots Market Trends:

There is currently a rise in the demand for optimized devices that offer better performance and resolution quality. As the brightness of quantum dots is generally 10 to 20 times higher than organic dyes, their sales are escalating around the world. Apart from this, QDs have recently gained traction, owing to their integration with different nanomaterials, such as metal oxides, carbon allotropes, noble metal nanoparticles, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs). This has offered new opportunities and possibilities in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology. Furthermore, quantum dot solar cells (QDSC) are widely used to convert the sun’s energy into electricity. This assists in increasing the amount of electricity that is produced by solar cells and providing solar energy in a cost-effective manner while minimizing the amount of wasteful heat generated in the process.

Global Quantum Dots Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the major top key players Market include:

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

InVisage Technologies, Inc.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Nanosys Inc.

Nanoco Technologies Ltd.

Nanophotonica, Inc.

Navillum Nanotechnologies, Inc.

Ocean NanoTech, LLC

Osram Licht AG

QD Laser Inc.

Quantum Materials Corp (QMC)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Breakup by Processing Techniques:

Colloidal Synthesis

Fabrication

Lithography

Electron Beam Lithography

Soft Lithography

Stencil Lithography

Nanolithography

Photopatternable Arrays

Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

Viral Assembly

Electrochemical Assembly

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Medical Devices

Displays

Solar Cells

Photodetectors Sensors

Lasers

LED Lights

Batteries & Energy Storage Systems

Transistors

Others

Market Breakup by Material:

Cadmium Based QD

Cadmium Selenide

Cadmium Sulfide

Cadmium Telluride

Cadmium Free QD

Indium Arsenide

Silicon

Graphene

Lead Sulfide

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Optoelectronics

LED Lighting

Solar Modules

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa .

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

