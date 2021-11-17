Automotive Electronics Market Size, Analysis Growth Rate, Forecast Report 2021- 2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive electronics market reached a value of US$ 205 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive electronics market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Automotive electronics refer to specially-designed electronics that are intended for use in both on-road and off-road automobiles such as trucks, tractors, forklifts, excavators, and electric and hybrid cars. These electronics enhance the engine control and aid in providing higher safety, security and comfort to the driver as well as the passengers in a vehicle. For instance, the anti-lock braking system (ABS) prevents vehicles from skidding on slopes, whereas electronic car security locks offer enhanced security by using remote-controlled locks and a central locking system. Airbags, infotainment, advanced driver assistance and electronic fuel injection are some of the other areas wherein automotive electronics systems are utilized.
Global Automotive Electronics Market Trends:
One of the vital factors that are propelling the growth of the automotive electronics industry is technological advancements. The arrival of autonomous or driverless cars, in confluence with the launch of cost-efficient electric vehicles with enhanced features, is impelling the market growth. Moreover, a shift towards luxury vehicles which are equipped with in-vehicle entertainment devices, offering a relatively more sophisticated and interactive user experience is stimulating the demand for automotive electronics across the globe. Apart from this, advanced computing technologies including parking assistance, electrical suspensions, braking and steering systems are being applied in cars to decrease accidents and fatalities. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing product innovations like active-window display, remote vehicle shutdown, exhaust emission control and reconfigurable body panels to expand their consumer base.
Global Automotive Electronics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of the major players operating in the industry include:
OMRON CORP(OMRNY)
Robert Bosch GmbH
Infineon Technologies AG
HGM Automotive Electronics
Hitachi, Ltd.
Delta Electronics, Inc.
Atotech Deutschland GmbH
TRW Automotive
Continental AG
Bosch Group
Altera Corporation
Lear Corporation
Aptiv
Texas Instruments
Atmel Corporation
Denso Corporation.
Market Breakup by Component:
Electronic Control Unit
Sensors
Current Carrying Devices
Others
Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Light Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
OEM
Aftermarket
Market Breakup by Application:
ADAS
Infotainment
Body Electronics
Safety Systems
Powertrain
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
