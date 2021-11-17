Osteoporosis Drugs Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies & to Hit $ 10,479 million by 2026

Osteoporosis Drugs

The demand for osteoporosis drugs is on a rise, owing to a surge in the incidence of osteoporosis globally.

Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others) and Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Osteoporosis is a medical condition which involves the weakening of the bones. This medical condition is caused due to the overexpression of the parathyroid hormone. Moreover, the weak bones are porous and susceptible to serious fractures. Therefore, osteoporosis has a significant impact on quality of life of patients such as the condition leads to limited mobility. Thus, this medical condition requires treatment which includes the administration of drugs such as bisphosphonates selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, rank ligand inhibitors and others. Furthermore, these drugs are administered through different routes in the body. For instance, some osteoporosis drugs are administered through the oral route whereas others are administered through the intravenous route.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Radius Health, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

By drug class, the bisphosphonates segment acquired the major share of osteoporosis drugs market in 2018 owing to increase in investment in R&D of advanced novel bisphosphonates drugs by major players. However, rank ligand inhibitors segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the fact that these drugs are used treat bone metastasis by acting as a chemoattractant to bone for tumor cells that express its receptor, RANK. Thus, the inhibition of the RANKL-RANK pathway acts as an ideal treatment for bone metastasis which makes them a preferred choice of drug.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Osteoporosis Drugs Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Osteoporosis Drugs Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Osteoporosis Drugs Market growth.

