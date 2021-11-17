Pneumatic Tire Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2020

Global Pneumatic Tire Market is expected to garner $287.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2015-2020.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pneumatic Tire Market is expected to garner $287.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2015-2020. Pneumatic tires are in high demand in the automotive industry. Pneumatic tires are rubber tires filled with compressed air that enhances the tires loading capacity and improves the overall performance of the vehicle. Raw materials that are used in the manufacturing of pneumatic tires include natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, steel wire, petrochemicals reinforcing materials (fabric, steel, polyester, nylon, and rayon), fabric cord and wires.

Download Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/698

Major Market Players:

• Michelin

• Continental AG

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Hankook Tire

• The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

• Pirelli& C.S.p.A

• Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

The market is segmented based on the type of sale, vehicle type, product type and geography. Based on the type of sale, the market is further segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and replacement. The replacement segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the pneumatic tire market evaluated at $143.7 billion in 2014. This segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2015–2020). Tires are basically categorized into radial and cross-ply tires, with radial holding around 68% of the total market share by value. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into two wheelers, four wheelers, aircrafts and others (industrial and agricultural vehicles). Presently, four wheelers tire segment is the highest revenue-generating category and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period. The key geographic regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.

Several companies manufacture novel tires with outstanding tractions and better grip properties suitable for all surface types. The pneumatic radial tire “ContiRT20”, a new product by Continental AG, provides exceptional stability during the lifting and transport of load in vehicles. Bridgestone offers an 8 inch diameter tires, particularly for use in industrial vehicles.

PNEUMATIC TIRE MARKET KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the pneumatic tires market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market

• The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis during the forecast period

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would further offer a competitive advantage to the stakeholders in making profitable business decisions; thus, helping them to strengthen their supplier and buyer networks

• Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and highlight the profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market

• Market estimation of geographic segments has been derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends

Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/698

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

