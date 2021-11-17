Air Taxi Market Report, Future Scope, Demand, Trends, Growth, Size and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Air Taxi Market

The Global Air Taxi Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Air Taxi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Air Taxi Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. The air taxi refers to an energy-efficient and lightweight aircraft used for traveling over short distances. Some of the commonly used air taxis include parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft and turboelectric variants. These air taxies are widely utilized for covering distances between areas that are not served by scheduled airlines and are limited to a maximum cargo and passenger capacity. They operate through smaller local airports with little or no air traffic with closer proximity to passenger destinations.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The global air taxi market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the aviation industry, along with the increasing preference for short-distance travel among the masses. Moreover, the widespread utilization of air taxis in the transportation industry for delivering goods and services is favoring the market growth. In line with this, the increasing requirement for enhanced flexibility in travel schedules is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the launch of air taxis with automated pilot solutions and improved battery and power systems, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting air taxies in urban areas and smart cities, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Ab Corporate Aviation

Airbus SE

Fly Aeolus

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

Joby Aviation

Kitty Hawk Corporation

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Nurol Holding

Skyway Air Taxi

Talkeetna Air Taxi Inc

Volocopter GmbH

Air Taxi Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, propulsion type, aircraft type and passenger capacity.

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Multicopter

Quadcopter

Others

Breakup by Passenger Capacity:

One

Two

Four

More than six

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

