Engineered Wood Market Anticipated to Reach $400,450.9 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Growth Opportunities

The engineered wood market is mainly driven by increase in substitution of engineered wood for building materials.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The engineered wood being cost effective and environment friendly is preferred over other wood and cement products that emit harmful bi-products while manufacturing. In addition, subsidies provided by governments over green building material encourages builders and architects to use engineered wood products. Moreover, companies have keenly looked after products to enhance their aesthetics.

The engineered wood market size accounted for $284,761.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $400,450.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Engineered Wood Market by Type (I-Beams, Plywood, Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber), and Oriented Strand Boards (OSB), Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), and Others), Application (Construction, Furniture, Flooring, Packaging, and Others) and End User (Residential and Commercial & Industrial)

Further, rise in renovation and remodeling of old structures in developed nation of North America and Europe drives the engineered wood market. However, cheap and easily available plastic, rubber, and synthetic materials over engineered wood act as restraint to the engineered wood market. Similarly, plastic laminates also hamper sales of engineered wood.

Top 10 Leading Players

Boise Cascade Company

Celulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SA

Huber Engineered Woods LLC

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP)

Norbord Inc.

Patrick Industries, Inc.

Raute Group

Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co., Ltd

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

Weyerhaeuser Company