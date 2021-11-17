Concrete Block & Brick Manufacturing Market Worth $588,151.8 million by 2030 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Increase in government expenditures for development and reconstruction & repair of infrastructure, such as improvement of roads, bridges, and others.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction of all infrastructures needs concrete for building purpose. Concrete can be in the form of precast products such as block and bricks. Revenue generated by sales of these products represents the concrete block & brick manufacturing.

The concrete block & brick manufacturing market size was valued at $339.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $558.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Request for (278 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8665

Increase in government expenditures for development and reconstruction & repair of infrastructures in various countries leads to increase in demand for concrete precast products & elements. In addition, precast products reduce construction time, which, in turn, saves project cost and timeline. Moreover, these products are cost effective and reduce wastage of raw material. Furthermore, innovation in manufacturing technology boosts production quality and capacity. These factors are anticipated to propel the concrete block & brick manufacturing market Trends.

Furthermore, development in machinery and technology to manufacture these products helps to achieve accuracy and overcome lack of skilled labor problem. However, high initial investment is needed to setup a manufacturing facility. In addition, rise in adoption of environment-friendly material for construction of buildings acts as a restraint to the market.

Key Players

The major players profiled in the concrete block & brick manufacturing market include Acme Brick Company, Bauroc AS, Boral, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Lignacite Ltd., Midwest Block & Brick, Mona Precast (Anglesey) Ltd., Wienerberger AG, and Xella Group.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging concrete block & brick manufacturing market trends and dynamics.

In-depth concrete block & brick manufacturing market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing concrete block & brick manufacturing market opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8665

Key Market Segments

By Type

Block

Brick

By Application

Structural

Non-structural

By End-User

Residential Sector

Non-residential Sector

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8665