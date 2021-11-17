Gender Fair® and Ethisphere Launch Assessment to Empower Companies to Understand the Maturity of Gender Equity
Tool provides an efficient way to measure against leading guidance and peer practices; gain guidance, and chart a path toward becoming Gender Fair Certified
You're getting not just a score, but a lot of resources and recommendations that you can use to progress on your journey towards gender equality and diversity,"NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— says Johanna Zeilstra, CEO, Gender Fair.
Gender Fair and Ethisphere today unveil a new assessment that provides companies with a way to understand how they are progressing on gender equity and diversity, compare these practices to leading companies, and access resources to guide improvements. The assessment can also be part of becoming Gender Fair Certified, after researchers verify the self-assessment score.
Hosted on Ethisphere’s secure and confidential platform built for measurement of key corporate compliance & ethics risks, the Gender Fair assessment rates companies on a 100-point scale that covers both internal and external metrics including leadership, employee policies, diversity reporting, communications, and social impact.
Companies completing the online assessment receive a Gender Fair score and a detailed report that benchmarks results against leading guidance and peer practices. The report also provides a roadmap with expert recommendations and resources for further improvement. To support each company which seeks to improve its score, Gender Fair experts provide a complimentary 30-minute call with each company to review the results.
"Mars leveraged the Gender Fair assessment to measure our progress on gender equality, inside and outside the company. While we’re delighted to be validated as a Gender Fair company, we know there’s more work to do. The assessment provided insights both as a tool and a roadmap for continuous improvement,” stated Kristin Colber-Baker, Global Inclusion & Diversity Catalyst.
“Transparency is key for both our consumers and Associates to make choices based on their values. Becoming a Gender Fair company provides these stakeholders with objective information that Mars is committed to advancing gender balance, in Mars and in society."
WHY PARTICIPATE IN A REVIEW
“You're getting not just a score, but a lot of resources and recommendations that you can use to progress on your journey towards gender equality and diversity,” says Johanna Zeilstra, CEO, Gender Fair. “With data on more than 800 publicly traded companies on the platform, we can provide industry benchmarks on both internal and external metrics, not seen elsewhere. Shareholders, consumers, and employees are increasingly demanding greater transparency from companies, so there is no better time to demonstrate commitment and action.”
JOIN A WEBCAST TO LEARN MORE
In a December 1st webcast, hear how corporate leaders are leveraging the assessment and Gender Fair certification for competitive advantage. Register for the webcast at https://ethisphere.com/event/a-new-approach-to-measuring-gender-equity-and-diversity/
ONE OF A KIND ASSESSMENT TOOL
The Gender Fair assessment offers the ability to efficiently understand equality practices across an organization or among third party partners. It offers a way for thousands of companies to be rated at scale, and the assessment is available for private or public companies or indeed any organization.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in companies responding to ESG issues, and gender equity is a key portion of the S in ESG,” says Craig Moss, Executive Vice President, Ethisphere. “This assessment offers a great way for companies to measure their current gender equity and that of their subsidiaries or key business partners. We are excited to partner with Gender Fair as they share our vision of helping companies measure current practices and take practical steps to improve.”
Following the initial self-assessment, companies that meet the Gender Fair standard with a score of 70/100 or higher can then contract Gender Fair to conduct an independent evaluation that will certify the score. Those with a certified 70+ will be listed on the Gender Fair website and featured in the Gender Fair consumer facing app and Chrome extension.
Gender Fair certified companies gain benefits as they seek to attract and retain talent, and connect with their consumers, by demonstrating that they have made progress on gender and diversity.
The elite roster of companies that have been Gender Fair certified include several Fortune 500 companies, such as J&J, P&G, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Meredith, and Mastercard. The list also includes Save the Children, and private companies such as Mars, communications firm Edelman, fashion company MM LaFleur, and law firm, Dorf & Nelson.
About Gender Fair
Gender Fair is a public benefit corporation that reports on how companies serve women as leaders, employees, customers, and citizens, using metrics based on the UN’s Women’s Empowerment Principles. As an independent third-party, Gender Fair certifies companies that meet or exceed benchmarks, and releases this data to the public through its Gender Fair iOS App, newsletter, and research publications as tools for consumers, employees, and investors to support companies that share their expectations for gender equality. Learn more at genderfair.com.
About Ethisphere
Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://www.ethisphere.com and on Twitter @Ethisphere.
