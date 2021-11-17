Shopper.run acquires The Good Trends (www.thegoodtrends.com)
JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopper.run is honored to announce its acquisition of The Good Trends, the Specialty Food wholesale marketplace. Since January 2020, The Good Trends has helped modernize a broken food distribution model by helping food entrepreneurs and small business owners to meet and trade on the platform.
Today The Good Trends serves hundreds of independent retailers to discover and purchase small batch artisan food, promoting a frictionless and more local ecosystem.
The Good Trends and Shopper.run share the same mission of helping small and medium independent retailers to thrive in their new environment, by providing them with the right tools to delight their customers. By joining forces, the new entity will be able to offer the first integrated solution for retailers, from wholesaling to selling online and delivering to their consumers, all hands-free and data-optimized.
Shopper.run makes it easy for grocers to connect with their consumers online through branded e-commerce sites, apps, engagement, and delivery - so the grocers can focus on running their store.
For any more information, please email at info@thegoodtrends.com
Victor Mithouard
