Sunwest Ventures Partners with AngelList to Launch Channel Tech Focused Fund

New Venture Fund Created To Support Channel and Distribution Related Tech Companies

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunwest Ventures, a long-standing investment and advisory firm in partnership with AngelList Venture, is pleased to announce the launch of the Sunwest Channel Fund to provide investment capital and support to startups with innovative technologies related to the channel ecosystem and distribution markets.

Per Forrester Research, over 70% of worldwide commerce is transacted through some form of distribution channel such as brokers, agents, independent reps, VARs, resellers, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, etc.

According to General Partner Kevin Brown, “There are a handful of core technologies such as ERP, MRP, and PRM systems that are currently utilized by many companies in the distribution ecosystem. However, there is a substantial ‘blue ocean’ and a much larger, underserved opportunity in the broader worldwide distribution and channel market for managing partner relationships, e-commerce, industry-specific CRM, marketplaces, and other vertical solutions using innovative technologies.”

The Sunwest Channel Fund will focus on early-stage investment opportunities between $250,000 and $2,500,000. “In addition to providing capital to early-stage companies, the Fund will provide Channel Tech startups access to a community of Channel industry veterans, experts, service providers and strategic partnerships that will enable faster and more capital-efficient growth. We are very excited with the team and support community we are assembling!” according to General Partner Tom Burton.

The Sunwest Channel Fund will operate using AngelList’s unique Rolling Fund™ product which allows investors to make investment commitments over multiple quarters versus all at once like with a traditional fund structure. Angel List handles all the back-office administration, investor accreditation, regulatory filing requirements and corporate logistics for the Fund as well as provides an Investor portal to track investment results and progress. "The AngelList partnership and platform is great for both LPs and GPs.” adds Brown.

About Sunwest Ventures

Founded in 2009, Sunwest Ventures is an investment and advisory firm that advises and invests in innovative SaaS and technology companies focused on supporting the channel and distribution industries. Sunwest founders and partners collectively bring over 60 years of experience in technology, software, sales, marketing, and distribution including numerous successful startups and exits.