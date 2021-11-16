Submit Release
Attorney General Ford Announces Guilty Plea of Las Vegas Man Charged with Voter Fraud

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Donald Kirk Hartle, 55, of Las Vegas, has pled guilty to one count of Voting More Than Once at Same Election, a category D felony. According to the criminal information, on or between Oct. 26, 2020 and Oct. 30, 2020, the defendant voted twice in the 2020 general election.

“Though rare, voter fraud can undercut trust in our election system,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “This particular case of voter fraud was particularly egregious because the offender continually spread inaccurate information about our elections despite being the source of fraud himself. I am glad to see Mr. Hartle being held accountable for his actions, and I want to stress that our office will pursue any credible allegations of voter fraud.”

“I’d like to thank the criminal investigators within our Securities Division for pursuing the evidence and investigating this case,” said Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. “I am pleased that the truth was uncovered.”

Under the terms of the guilty plea agreement, adjudication is stayed and the defendant will serve a one-year term of informal probation. If he stays out of trouble for that one-year term, he will be permitted to withdraw his felony plea and enter a plea of guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Voting More Than Once at Same Election, a gross misdemeanor. He will be required to pay a $2,000 fine.

The defendant’s return court hearing is set for Nov. 17, 2022, at 12 p.m., in the Eighth Judicial District Court for the state of Nevada.

This case was investigated by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office and is being prosecuted by the Nevada Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecutions Division.

The criminal information is attached.  

