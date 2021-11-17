Prime IV The District Informs South Jordan Residents on Acid Reflux

For over 60 million American’s acid reflux disorder is an ongoing struggle.

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 60 million American’s acid reflux disorder is an ongoing struggle. Symptoms range from anything from chest and abdomen pain to difficulty swallowing, or the regurgitation of acidic liquid.

“Many people don't realize that a simple increase in vitamins can often help those who suffer from acid reflux disorder,” said Alex Cannon, owner of Prime IV The District. “However, using supplements to aid acid reflux disorder only works as well as our body’s capacity to absorb nutrients. IV remedy offers 100% absorption of the supplements that can offer lasting relief.”

While there are a few prescription and over-the-counter treatments for acid reflux disorder, they are known to result in a few unpleasant side effects including:

- Vitamin B-12 deficiency

- Diarrhea

- Low magnesium

- Kidney damage

- Swelling of the abdominal lining

This is why increasing numbers of people are embracing IV therapy to battle acid reflux. Many reports have shown a solid relationship between an increase in supplements and a reduction in acid reflux disorder symptoms, while contributing no major side effects mentioned previously.

The very best vitamins for battling acid reflux disorder are:

- Vitamin A

- Vitamin B

- Vitamin C

- Vitamin E

Prime IV offers several drips that are filled with these vitamins that are designed to maximize health advantages while providing 100% absorption. These streamlined IV’s skip the digestive system and start to saturate your blood with one of these much-needed supplements in under an hour. Once these vitamin levels have been raised to a sufficient level, often they could be taken care of through lifestyle and diet changes.

To learn more or plan a vitamin drip today, visit: https://primeivthedistrict.com

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – The District (located at 11516 District Main Dr, Suite 900 South Jordan, UT 84095) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at https://primeivthedistrict.com, via email at info@primeivthedistrict.com, or by calling 385.787.6868. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV The District is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.