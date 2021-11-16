ALLIANCE COMMENDS TRANSMITTAL OF KIGALI AMENDMENT

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy commends the White House transmittal of the Kigali Amendment to the U.S. Senate for Advice and Consent. “Kigali transmittal to the Senate is the important next step in achieving the full economic and environmental benefits of the Kigali amendment,” said Karen Meyers, Vice President of Rheem Manufacturing and Chairman of the Board of the Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy. “We encourage the Senate to schedule this treaty amendment for consideration as soon as possible, and we are committed to working with members of the Senate to gain the bipartisan support necessary to ratify this agreement,” added Meyers.

The amendment, which was negotiated in 2016 with the support of U.S. and global industry, and environmental groups is a critical element in the path towards effective climate change policy. The amendment, when fully implemented, will reduce the global consumption and production of hydrofluorocarbon compounds (HFCs) by 85% by 2047. Full implementation is expected to contribute savings of up to 0.5 degrees Celsius of warming, and generate thousands of new manufacturing jobs in the United States upon commercialization of next generation technologies that have a much lower global warming potential (GWP).

The Kigali amendment is part of a treaty known as the Montreal Protocol, long considered to be one of the most effective treaties ever negotiated. The Montreal Protocol has consistently had strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Last year, the U.S. Congress completed work on the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, the AIM Act, which provides the statutory authority for implementation in the United States of the provisions of the Kigali amendment, and achieves a gradual transition from high-GWP HFC compounds to low-GWP compounds and technologies over the next 15 years.

Alliance member companies have invested billions of dollars in the development of these next generation low-GWP technologies, that include air-conditioning, refrigeration, foam insulation, fire suppression, medical uses, semiconductor manufacturing, and other uses, and chemical industry companies who have developed the low-GWP substitute compounds. Global markets for these technologies are rapidly expanding, particularly in the air conditioning and refrigeration sectors. Transition to the low-GWP technologies will provide significant progress towards reducing the build-up of greenhouse gas concentrations.

HFCs are a family of compounds covered as well by the global climate agreements, but the policy framework and technical work for achieving the transition to the low-GWP technologies have been dealt with under the Montreal Protocol treaty.

The Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy (“Alliance”) is an industry coalition of fluorocarbon producers, user entities and trade associations of companies that rely on these compounds. The Alliance was organized in 1980 and has been a leading voice in the development and implementation of ozone protection policy at the global level as well as domestic implementation under Title VI of the Clean Air Act. Today, the Alliance coordinates industry participation in the development of economically and environmentally beneficial international and domestic policies at the nexus of ozone protection and climate change.

