Prime IV Riverwoods Supports Corporate Wellness Needs

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By far the most successful companies know that employee wellbeing is a necessity. It really is a foundational covering of high-performing workforces all over and it is a key element in a long list of business final results, including medical costs, efficiency, retention, protection, absenteeism, collaboration and company culture.

Looking for a healthy and impressive way to give employees or event attendees the VIP treatment? Provo-based Prime IV's Mobile Services are a unique way to bring the advantages of IV therapy straight on-site to any business or corporate event.

Consider Prime IV for:

• Corporate Events

• Team-Building

• Annual Events

• Holiday Parties

• Employee Perk Programs

• Worker Performance Rewards

• Workshops

What is Prime IV?

"Prime IV Hydration and Wellness focuses on maximizing your employees’ health and avoiding illness through IV therapy." said Stephen Smith, owner and operator of Prime IV - Riverwoods. "Because of its 100% absorption of essential vitamins, nutrients, and aminos, you can Live Better, Feel Better and Perform Better."

If you’re new to Prime IV therapy, consider all the advantages of IV treatments:

• Intravenously is the most effective way to absorb vitamins and nutrients.

• You feel better immediately after the treatment - an effect that is improved with constant treatments. You will likely feel clear-minded, energized, and revitalized.

• It’s quick! You are able to do it on your lunch break or between meetings for a little boost.

• It can be used as part of a treatment plan for many chronic conditions like exhaustion, pain, depression, migraines, and others.

• It’s a powerful immune booster - no winter sickness around here thanks!

• It’s deeply hydrating, working at a cellular level.

• It’s customizable based on symptoms.

• It actually WORKS!

Besides the incredible health benefits, consider all the other great reasons to present Prime IV therapy to employees!

Employee Loyalty

Dedicated employees work hard for each company. Now, show them that you prioritize their health and wellbeing by establishing the precedent for a corporate culture of wellbeing.

Productivity

Not only will employees be happier and healthier, but they’ll also be more productive. This can help to eliminate the price of lost hours from sick days.

Convenience

Entire work teams can check out Prime IV locations to see IV remedy in a spa-like setting. But that’s not the only choice: being better just got even more convenient. Prime IV mobile services can deliver the healing effects anywhere! Mobile visits are up to 20 miles from your nearest Prime IV location. (Additional cost applied for 20+ miles.)

Variety

No two employees will be the very same, why should their IV cocktails be identical? They don’t need to be. Prime IV offers a huge variety of IV cocktails using combinations of the next nutrients and vitamins: B-Complex, Calcium mineral, Glutathione, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-5, Vitamin B-12, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Zofran.

If you’re uncertain which to get, try one of the customer favorites:

The Revitalizer: Feeling rundown, lethargic, and just don’t know what happened to your vitality? Fight fatigue fast with this super powerful drip!

The Myers Cocktail: Nutrients to relieve several medical conditions including depression, asthma, migraines, fatigue, fibromyalgia, muscle spasm, respiratory infections, allergies, and many other disorders.

The Immunity Armor: A total boost for your immune system. High dose of Vitamin C and Zinc, proven to help prevent, shorten, and reduce the severity of cold, flu, and viral infection.

Prime Customer Support

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Riverwood’s staff members are passionate about health and wellness. Predicated on the growing dependence on additional health and fitness alternatives, they deliver the best formulations based on comprehensive research and medical validation. Employees educate clients about their personal health and fitness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others presently offer. They make an effort to provide a spa-like experience while offering the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Plan a Drip Day

Get IV drips on site or at the Prime IV location nearest you. We accommodate any size event and look forward to providing your group or business. Contact us for details about group rates.