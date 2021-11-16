Submit Release
Jerico Explorations Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerico Explorations Inc. (“Jerico” or the “Company”) announces that Nikolai Vassev has resigned as member of the board of directors (the “Board”), Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective November 16, 2021.

The Company wishes to appoint Binyomin Posen and Yonatan Colman to serve as a directors. Mr. Posen has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Jerico, filling the vacancies created by the resignations of Mr. Vassev.

Mr. Binyomin Posen is a Senior Analyst at Plaza Capital Limited, where he focuses on corporate finance, capital markets and helping companies to go public. After three and a half years of studies overseas, he returned to complete his baccalaureate degree in Toronto. Upon graduating (on the Dean's List) he began his career as an analyst at a Toronto boutique investment bank where his role consisted of raising funds for IPOs and RTOs, business development for portfolio companies and client relations.

Mr. Colman is the Director of Leadership Development for NCSY, where he oversees organizational growth through talent development. Yoni consults internationally, building high performing teams with insightful analyses and strategic actions that drive results. Yoni holds a BA in psychology from York University and is completing a MS in Organizational Leadership at Colorado State University Global.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Nikolai Vassev
President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 778-772-1751
E: nikolaivassev@gmail.com

Nikolai Vassev
Jerico Explorations Inc.
