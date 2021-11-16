The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:

“The FDA, along with the CDC and our state and local partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak associated with spinach consumption.

Thus far, the FDA has traced supply chains for this product back to a small number of farms in two different geographic regions and is deploying investigators along the supply chains of interest.

We are issuing this update early in our investigation as part of our continued commitment to transparency and early communication. As we continue working with our partners to determine if additional products could be affected, we’re committed to providing updates as we learn more during our continuing traceback investigation, especially if there are any updates to this critical public health advice.”