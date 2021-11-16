Minority Woman-Owned Trucking Company Making Strides to Change Landscape of Trucking Industry

Next Level Trucking Program is committed to supporting minorities in their community to realize their dreams.

SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Trucking Program is pleased to announce it is making game-changing moves to transform the landscape of the trucking industry for minorities.Next Level Trucking Program is a minority woman-owned trucking enterprise based in Suwanee, Georgia. The company is an agency of one of the oldest trucking logistics and management companies in the world, making it a highly sought-after opportunity for those interested in exploring careers within the trucking industry.At its core, Next Level Trucking Program is continuously looking for ways to create impactful opportunities for minorities within the community. For example, truck owners/investors are able to make 100%+net profit per year through its state-of-the-art program, meaning they can average a net profit of $4,000/month. Not only that, but the company also gives drivers a truck for free after three years, with no lease payments - bonuses that are typically unheard of in the industry, especially for minority investors.“We’ve always made it our mission to remain committed to our community,” says founder and CEO of Next Level Trucking, Sheneva Whitley. “Currently, the trucking industry is at an all-time high in freight, making it a viable investment. With our goal to create fifty new minority-owned companies a year, we are dedicated to helping members of our community to cash in on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”What truly makes this company unique is the fact that truck owners/investors do not need to have experience in the industry, do not need CDL, and do not need to be a resident in America.“To ensure equity of our program, we’ve removed many barriers that may be a deterrent to minorities seeking a career in the trucking industry , Whitley states. “We’ll even help setup your new trucking business, arrange financing if needed, facilitate the purchase of a semi-truck, help you to hire a driver, and even establish long-term contracts – all designed to set you up for success. Give us a call today and see how easy it really is.”For more information about Next Level Trucking Program, or to apply, please visit https://nltprogram.com About Next Level Trucking ProgramNext Level Trucking Program is a turnkey trucking firm specializing in managing, building, and overseeing trucking companies for its clients. The company was founded by CEO Sheneva Whitley, who boasts wildly successful experience in the area of real estate and management.