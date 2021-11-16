HOLLYWOOD MUSIC IN MEDIA AWARDS 12th ANNUAL HMMA SHOW TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 17TH
New category added “Outstanding On-Screen Performance in a Film”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will be presented Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 5:30pm (PST). The HMMAs honors composers, songwriters, and music supervisors for their work in music for film, television, and videogames. This year’s ceremony will be virtual and available online at www.HMMAwards.com.
The awards announced the nominees in Film and all music for visual media categories. Films nominated in score, song, on-screen performance and other genre music categories include: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, DUNE, NO TIME TO DIE, DON’T LOOK UP, CYRANO, KING RICHARD, THE POWER OF THE DOG, CODA, RESPECT, PARALLEL MOTHERS, and C’MON C’MON. Composers receiving multiple nominations include Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Amie Doherty, Mychael Danna, Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner. Songwriter nominees include Carole King, Brian Wilson, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Eddie Vedder, Jay-Z, H.E.R., and Maisie Peters. Performer nominees include Jennifer Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tina Guo, Dolly Parton, Glen Hansard, Natalie Nicole Gilbert, Grace Garland, Nona Brown, Vincente Avella, Natalie Jean, Kitt Wakeley, and Devan Ekambaram.
Hollywood Music in Media Awards ™ (HMMA) is the premier awards organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the globe. The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and Emmys that occur months later. The Hollywood Music in Media Awards will feature music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists and the new category, Outstanding Onscreen Performance in a Film. The new category recognizes an outstanding song (original or pre-existing performance). This award will be presented to the performer on screen.
Past HMMA winners who went on to win Oscars include Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste for SOUL, Hildur Guðnadóttir for JOKER, Ludwig Goransson for BLACK PANTHER, Alexandre Desplat for SHAPE OF WATER, songs from JUDAS & THE BLACK MESSIAH, LA LA LAND, A STAR IS BORN and more. The HMMA voters consist of select journalists, Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy voters. For a list of nominees in all categories visit https://www.hmmawards.com/2021-music-in-visual-media- nominations.
SCORE - FEATURE FILM
DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix) - Nicholas Britell
KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.) - Kris Bowers
NIGHTMARE ALLEY (Searchlight Pictures) - Nathan Johnson
NO TIME TO DIE (MGM) - Hans Zimmer
STILLWATER (Focus Features) - Mychael Danna
THE FRENCH DISPATCH (Searchlight Pictures) - Alexandre Desplat THE LAST DUEL (Walt Disney Studios) - Harry Gregson-Williams THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix) - Jonny Greenwood
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH (Apple/A24) - Carter Burwell
SCORE - ANIMATED FILM
SPIRIT UNTAMED (Universal) - Amie Doherty
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (MGM) - Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna
THE LOUD HOUSE MOVIE (Netflix) - Philip White
VIVO (Sony Pictures/Netflix) - Alex Lacamoire
LUCA (Walt Disney Studios) - Dan Romer
THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES (Sony Pictures Animation/Netflix) - Mark Mothersbaugh
SCORE - SCIFI/FANTASY
BLACK WIDOW (Walt Disney Studios) - Lorne Balfe
DUNE (Warner Bros.) - Hans Zimmer
CINDERELLA (Amazon) - Mychael Danna & Jessica Rose Weiss
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (Walt Disney Studios) - Joel P West THE SUICIDE SQUAD (Warner Bros.) - John Murphy
SCORE - HORROR FILM
A QUIET PLACE II (Paramount Pictures) - Marco Beltrami ARMY OF THE DEAD (Netflix) - Tom Holkenborg
IN THE EARTH (Neon) - Clint Mansell
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (Focus Features) - Steven Price OLD (Universal Pictures) - Trevor Gureckis
SCORE - DOCUMENTARY FILM
14 PEAKS: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE (Netflix) - Nainita Desai
BECOMING COUSTEAU (Picturehouse) - Daniel Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans JULIA (CNN Films) - Rachel Portman
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES (Netflix) - Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross STRIP DOWN, RISE UP (Netflix) - Lili Haydn
THE RESCUE (NatGeo) - Daniel Pemberton
SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM
C'MON C'MON (The Searchers) - Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner
CODA (Apple) - Marius de Vries
NINE DAYS (SPE) - Antonio Pinto
THE CARD COUNTER (Focus Features) - Robert Levon Been & Giancarlo Vulcano THE GREEN KNIGHT (A24) - Daniel Hart
SONG - FEATURE FILM
"Be Alive" from KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.) - Written by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Performed by BEYONCÉ
"Every Letter" from CYRANO (United Artists) - Written by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. Performed by Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett & Kelvin Harrison Jr.
"Guns Go Bang" from THE HARDER THEY FALL (Netflix) - Written by Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z). Performed by Kid Cudi and JAY-Z
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from RESPECT (MGM) - Written by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson & Jamie Hartman. Performed by Jennifer Hudson
"Home All Summer" from IN THE HEIGHTS (Warner Bros.) Written By Lin-Manuel Miranda. Performed by Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace featuring Marc Anthony.
"Just Look Up" from DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix) - Written by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson. Performed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi
"My Father's Daughter" from FLAG DAY (MGM) - Written by Glen Hansard & Eddie Vedder. Performed by Olivia Vedder
"No Time to Die" from NO TIME TO DIE (MGM) - Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish
SONG - ANIMATED FILM
"Good Mood" from PAW PATROL (Paramount Pictures) - Written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine. Performed by Adam Levine
"Fearless (Valiente)" from SPIRIT UNTAMED (Universal Pictures) - Written by Amie Doherty. Performed by Isabela Merced & Eiza González
"Follow Me Home" from ARLO THE ALLIGATOR BOY (Netflix) - Written by Ryan Crego & Alex Geringas. Performed by Mary Lambert & Michael J. Woodard
"On My Way" from THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES (SPA/Netflix) - Written by Alex Lahey, Sophie Payten and Gab Strum. Produced by Gab Strum with Alex Lahey. Performed by Alex Lahey.
"Together We Stand" from THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (DreamWorks) - Written by Gary Barlow. Performed by Ariana Greenblatt
"Your Song Saved My Life" from SING 2 (Universal Pictures) - Written and performed by U2
SONG - DOCUMENTARY FILM
"Breathe" from THE FIRST WAVE (Neon) - Written by H. Scott Salinas, Autumn Rowe and Jon Batiste. Performed by Jon Batiste
"Looking Up" from WORLD WOMAN HOUR (Internet) - Written by Ryan Shore & Elizabeth Russo. Performed by Angelica Hale
"(Never Gonna) Tame You" from THE MUSTANGS: AMERICA'S WILD HORSES (Virgil Films) - Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Blanco Brown.
"Right Where I Belong" from BRIAN WILSON: LONG PROMISED ROAD (Screen Media Films) - Written by Brian Wilson & Jim James. Performed by Brian Wilson
"Secret Sister" from REBEL HEARTS (Discovery+) - Written and performed by Rufus Wainwright "The Other Side of The Rainbow" from CURED (Singer & Deschamps Productions) - Written by Ian Honeyman and Tucker Murray Caploe, Performed by TUCKER and Ian Honeyman
SONG - INDEPENDENT FILM
"After Our Dawn" from AFTER WE FELL (Vertical Entertainment) - Written by George Kallis, Castille Landon, Nicolas Farmakalidis, Ryan Steffes, George Solonos, Taylor Conrod. Performed by Taylor Conrod
"Because Love" from LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE (Blue Fox Entertainment) - Written by Rita Wilson and Laura Karpman. Performed by Rita Wilson
"Beyond the Shore" from CODA (Apple) - Written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries, Matt Dahan. Performed by Emilia Jones
"Down to Joy" from BELFAST (Focus Features) - Written and performed by Van Morrison "Somehow You Do" from FOUR GOOD DAYS (Vertical Entertainment) - Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Reba McEntire
SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE
Amandla Stenberg - "The Anonymous Ones" from DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Universal Pictures) Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg
Anya Taylor-Joy - "Downtown" from LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (Focus Features) Written by Tony Hatch
Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi) - "Just Look Up" from DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix) written by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson
Emilia Jones - "Both Sides Now" from CODA (Apple) written by Joni Mitchell.
Glen Hansard, Sam Amidon, Scott Folan & Chorus - "Whenever I Fall" from CYRANO (United Artists) written by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser
Jennifer Hudson, Hailey Kilgore & Saycon Sengbloh - "Respect" from RESPECT (MGM) written by Otis Redding
SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM (Foreign Language)
A CROSS IN THE DESERT (Aleksandrija Film) - Ana Krstajic BENEATH THE BANYAN TREE (Lerfilm) - Wei-San Hsu
BLAST BEAT (Vertical Entertainment) - David Murillo R.
EL HOYO EN LA CERCA (Cine Canibal) - Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein PARALLEL MOTHERS (Sony Pictures Classics) - Alberto Iglesias
SONG - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
"Change" from WE THE PEOPLE (Netflix) - Written by H.E.R., Maxx Moore, David Harris, Ronald Colson, and Jeff Gitelman. Performed by H.E.R.
"Neck of the Woods" from TRYING (Apple TV+) - Written by Maisie Peters and Joe Rubel. Performed by Maisie Peters
"Together All the Way" from DEAR WHITE PEOPLE (Netflix) - Written by Kris Bowers & Siedah Garrett. Performed by Cast
"Welcome to the Internet" from BO BURNHAM: INSIDE (Netflix) - Written and performed by Bo Burnham
"With All of Your Heart" from SCHMIGADOON! (Apple TV+) - Written by Cinco Paul. Performed by Ariana DeBose and The Kids of Schmigadoon!
