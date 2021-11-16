AG Healey Calls on U.S. Senate to Strengthen Protections Against Toxic ‘Forever’ Chemicals 

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general from across the country in calling on the U.S. Senate’s Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee to strengthen public health and environmental protections against poly- and per-fluoroalkyl (PFAS) “forever” chemicals, a class of highly toxic and environmentally persistent chemical compounds.

“These dangerous chemicals are putting the health of our residents at serious risk and it’s past time we take action as a country,” AG Healey said. “We are urging Congress to set strong federal standards and help fund communities who are shouldering the costs of cleaning PFAS-contaminated water.”

In the letter sent today to EPW leadership, the coalition argues swift congressional action is urgently needed to help states address the serious dangers posed by PFAS, which are contaminating drinking water and other natural resources throughout the nation. The coalition urges the committee to pass or build on the bipartisan PFAS Action Act of 2021, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in July. Among other things, the legislation calls for financial assistance for states, including Massachusetts where cities and towns are already burdened by the high costs of cleaning up PFAS-contaminated drinking water supplies.

The letter identifies several legislative priorities of the coalition states including:

Designating PFAS chemicals as “hazardous substances” under the federal Superfund law to provide mechanisms for funding effective cleanups;

Designating the chemicals as “hazardous air pollutants” under the federal Clean Air Act and prohibiting unsafe incineration of PFAS;

Establishing national drinking water standards for PFAS;

Providing funding to states and water suppliers to protect against and respond to PFAS contamination;

Making medical screening of PFAS exposure available to members of the public, including firefighters; and

Prohibiting the use and limiting the storage of PFAS-containing firefighting foam at federal facilities.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used to produce countless consumer products since the 1940s, including textiles with Scotchgard™; Teflon™ products, including non-stick cookware; food packaging; and waterproof clothing. Firefighting-foam-containing PFAS has also been used for decades by the U.S. military, airports, industrial facilities, and local fire departments. PFAS are estimated to be detectable in the blood stream of 99 percent of the U.S. population.

PFAS have been recognized to be highly toxic to humans and animals, and they are extremely resistant to degradation in the environment — that is why PFAS are known as “forever chemicals.” Certain PFAS are linked to serious adverse health effects in humans and animals; for example, exposure to the two most studied types of PFAS are associated with kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, liver damage, immune system effects, and other conditions.

AG Healey’s Environmental Protection Division has prioritized combatting the growing public health risks associated with PFAS. In 2019, AG Healey was part of a coalition of attorneys general that urged Congress to pass legislation to help states address the dangers posed by PFAS. Last year, she called on Congress to address PFAS in the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act, and in May 2021, AG Healey filed comments urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to require monitoring of PFAS in drinking water. AG Healey’s Office is a member of Massachusetts’ PFAS Interagency Task Force focused on the multifaceted PFAS challenges Massachusetts is facing and how it can actively address them.

This matter was handled for Massachusetts by Assistant Attorney General Andrew Goldberg, of AG Healey’s Environmental Protection Division.

Joining Attorney General AG Healey in sending today’s letter to the Senate EPW Committee are the attorneys general of New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

###