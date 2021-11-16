DIFS Reminds Consumers to Be Aware of Insurance, Financial Fraud Schemes During International Fraud Awareness Week

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 16, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) This week is International Fraud Awareness Week, and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is reminding Michiganders to be on the lookout for insurance and financial fraud and to report suspected scams to the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU).

"International Fraud Awareness Week was created to minimize the impact of fraud by promoting awareness and education, two very important parts of our consumer protection mission at DIFS," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "Insurance fraud costs Americans approximately $80 billion every year, so there has never been a more important time to be vigilant. I'm proud of the work that the committed team members of the FIU do every day to bring these criminals to justice and ensure that Michiganders have safe access to the industries we regulate."

The Department's FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial industries. FIU investigators work with the Attorney General and other state, county, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute these crimes. In addition to the work done by FIU, DIFS also offers a variety of fraud awareness resources, including the DIFS website, publications, videos, and the DIFS Locator, which enables consumers to verify that they are working with properly licensed individuals and businesses in the insurance and financial services industries.

Insurance and financial fraud can include a wide range of acts such as selling fake auto insurance certificates, staging fake accidents to file fraudulent claims, loan fraud, and taking advantage of cash apps to steal money from victims. Suspected fraud in the insurance and financial sectors can be reported to the FIU safely, easily, and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or by visiting Michigan.gov/ReportFraud2DIFS.

