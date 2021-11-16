Dag Heward-Mills Book Backsliding is Essential Reading For All Christians
Dag Heward-Mills: Book Backsliding is Essential Reading For All ChristiansACCRA, GHANA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dag Heward-Mills is Ghana is an African Charismatic Christian Leader. He is the founder of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC). He's also written more than 30 books, including Backsliding.
What is Backsliding?
Backsliding is a subject Christians don't enjoy talking about or even thinking about. However, Dag Heward-Mills believes it's an important topic. "How can you do better if you can't admit your mistake?"
Essentially, backsliding is a turning away from God. A backsliding Christian will go back to their pre-Christian ways, or sin.
The easiest way to understand it is to consider climbing a mountain. At the top of the mountain is a perfect relationship with God and Christ. Of course, we never reach the pinnacle of the mountain. However, we are called to keep working our way further up the mountain. Constantly improving our relationship with God and acting in a morally right manner.
When one begins sliding down the mountain instead of climbing up it, they are backsliding. They lose the progress made towards leading a better life as a Christian.
Biblical Examples of Backsliding
Dag Heward-Mills gives biblical and personal examples of backsliding that make it easier to understand. One example is the prodigal son.
The son demands his half of his father's inheritance. He leaves his warm home where he is loved and respected to go out into the world. He spends his inheritance on gambling, drink, and women. Eventually, he finds himself so low that he must eat with pigs.
Feeling he had no other choice, he returned home. He asked his father to make him a servant, knowing he was no longer worthy to be his son. The father had compassion. However, he restored his son to his former place, dressing him in the finest fur and providing a feast to celebrate his return.
Dag Heward-Mills explains that the backsliding Christian is like the prodigal son. They trade the glory of God for the sins of man and eventually figure out the trade was a poor one. However, if they come back to God asking for forgiveness and are willing to repent, God will forgive and restore them.
Practical Advice For Backsliding
In the story of the prodigal son, it's easy to see the son is backsliding and making a huge mistake. However, it's often harder to identify in daily lives.
It starts with a small slip, and the slide begins. We slide so slowly that we don't realize it until we find ourselves down the mountain. One may still go to church. One may certainly still consider themselves a Christian. But the passion they had for God has waned, and they've fallen back into old habits that are hurting the relationship with God.
In the book Backsliding, Dag Heward-Mills explains how to avoid backsliding and how to recognize it in the early stages. He offers real-world strategies for recovering from backsliding and strengthening defenses in the future.
