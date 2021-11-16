Dag Heward-Mills: Recent Release "Can't You Do Just a Little Bit More" Is Lifechanging
Dag Heward-Mills On Ghana's Recent Release "Can't You Do Just a Little Bit More" Is LifechangingACCRA, GHANA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dag Heward-Mills is a prolific Christian author from Africa. He's also the pastor and founder of United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group Of Churches (UD-OLGC). His passion and mission in life is bringing people to Christ. He's written over 30 books, with many becoming bestsellers. Can't You Do Just a Little Bit More is a recent release that reminds us that we can all do a little bit more?
The Concept of Continuous Improvement
Nearly everyone today is on a quest for self-improvement. Christianity provides a framework for self-improvement that focuses on service to God and fellow man.
For some, the task feels too big to tackle. Others feel like they are already doing enough. Why should they do more? Can't You Do Just a Little Bit More tackles both these issues head-on, and provides real-life advice.
The Right Starting Point
Dag Heward-Mills explains that we often make the mistake of comparing ourselves to others. This will quickly lead to discontentment, resentment, or low self-esteem.
Each of us is called to a specific purpose. We all have different skills and limitations. Another person's best will look different from your best because God created us all to be unique individuals.
Instead of comparing yourself to others, you should focus on improving yourself. Once you have this as the starting point, you can begin doing a little bit more.
1% Better
Another pitfall is trying to do too much at once. When you feel God's call to enact changes in your life, it's tempting to want to change everything. You make big plans, but the big actions never come. The plan becomes a source of guilt. A weight that keeps you stuck where you are, instead of where God wants you to be.
Dag Heward-Mills believes that improvement lies in small steps, not big plans. If you can be 1% better each day, where would that leave you at the end of a year?
How much would your relationship with God be strengthened? How much more could you contribute to Christ's ministry? What would happen if you gave $1 more each week. If you read one more verse from the Bible each day?
Putting It Into Perspective
The truth is that we can all do a little bit better. The only perfect person to walk the earth was Christ. There's always room for improvement.
We shouldn't get complacent, and feel like we are doing enough already. On the other hand, we should acknowledge our accomplishments, and give thanks to God that we were able to work for the Kingdom of Heaven.
With the book Can't You Do Just a Little Bit More?, Dag Heward-Mills calls for a balanced approach. To give just a little bit more each day. Go a little beyond what we usually do. Imagine how the Church and the world would change if we all did just a little more.
Another pitfall is trying to do too much at once. When you feel God's call to enact changes in your life, it's tempting to want to change everything. You make big plans, but the big actions never come. The plan becomes a source of guilt. A weight that keeps you stuck where you are, instead of where God wants you to be.
Dag Heward-Mills Ghana believes that improvement lies in small steps, not big plans. If you can be 1% better each day, where would that leave you at the end of a year?
How much would your relationship with God be strengthened? How much more could you contribute to Christ's ministry? What would happen if you gave $1 more each week. If you read one more verse from the Bible each day?
Putting It Into Perspective
The truth is that we can all do a little bit better. The only perfect person to walk the earth was Christ. There's always room for improvement.
We shouldn't get complacent, and feel like we are doing enough already. On the other hand, we should acknowledge our accomplishments, and give thanks to God that we were able to work for the Kingdom of Heaven.
With the book Can't You Do Just a Little Bit More?, Dag Heward-Mills Ghana calls for a balanced approach. To give just a little bit more each day. Go a little beyond what we usually do. Imagine how the Church and the world would change if we all did just a little more.
Priscilla Heward-Mills
Dag Heward-Mills Ministries
233 56 033 2094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn