Emergent Becomes the First National Estate Administration Software Provider in Manitoba

Manitoba probate forms open the door to a comprehensive way to manage estates with simplistic steps tailor-made for law firms.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergent brings its industry-leading automated estate administration software to Manitoba. With the addition of Manitoba probate forms to their popular software, law firms across Canada now have multiple new ways to serve clients better. They can use the national platform to administer estates in Manitoba and also utilize access to other Canadian provinces’ probate forms. Moreover, they can make use of powerful and exclusive software integrations to save time.Some of the vital integrations include the automatic publication of a Notice to Reader. With a global reach, this feature minimizes costs due to Emergent’s partnership with NoticeConnect. Additionally, Executor Services are also available through Emergent’s software. The automated services assure identity theft protection, the automatic cancellation of driver’s licenses and health cards, and the creation of necessary applications for pensions and death benefits. Users can also search for the most recent copy of the deceased’s will via access to the Canada Will Registry through the software. And should the estate need funds for probate fees, inheritance advances or to renovate the estate home prior to sale, cash advances can also be facilitated through the software by beneficiaries or executors.Darren Cooper, President & CEO of Emergent, said, “It was exciting in 2018 when we launched probate forms in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. That expansion served our client base well across Canada. Now, Manitoba trustees can also rest assured that the professionals they’ve chosen to administrate the management of their estate also have access to the industry’s standard estate administration software and its efficiencies."For more information, visit https://www.emergent.ca About Emergent:Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and proves the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a disbursable fee-per-file basis. A few of their products include WindUp Estate Accounting & Tax, Canada’s most recognized and lauded estate accounting software, Estate Planning & Vault Manager and Estate Administration – each Canadian Lawyer’s readers choice award-winning products – all of which share data to form an integrated “cradle to grave” solution for estates practitioners.Website: