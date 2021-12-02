Community Leader David ‘Dae-Lee’ Arrington to Launch Relatable DEI Video Series ‘Bridge Builder Conversations’
Former Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Hugh McColl sits with David "Dae-Lee" Arrington. (Photo courtesy: Harris Jeter)
Cultural leader Harvey B. Gantt reflects during his time on Bridge Builder Conversations. (Photo courtesy: Harris Jeter)
Dae-Lee teams up with Bank of America and Black-owned creative agency HUE HOUSE for this project featuring Hugh McColl, Harvey B. Gantt and other trailblazers.
Bridge Builder Conversations will feature uncommon, unscripted conversations with trailblazers and cultural leaders, including Hugh McColl and Harvey B. Gantt. Each episode is about 60 minutes, and viewers can expect authentic dialogue with each guest unveiling their personal journey and experiences in their industries. Dae-Lee describes the documentary-style series as a mix between HBO’s The Shop, NPR’s Code Switch and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.
“My hope is that Bridge Builder Conversations will offer a window into the value of creating safe space for authentic conversations across difference, which I believe can move us all to contributing to real sustainable change rooted in a genuine care for one another,” Dae-Lee explained.
“Taking steps to know and understand one another can be a transformational experience,” shared Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte. “Community bridge-building is important for progress, and we applaud this series and are proud to be one of the sponsors.”
“Dae-Lee is a natural at creating authentic conversation. He creates spaces that feel safe, asks questions that are real and truly cares about finding common ground in our humanity,” added Molly Shaw, former president and CEO of Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, who is featured in Bridge Builder Conversations.
Bridge Builder Conversations is a creative resource from Bridge Builder Consulting™, an innovative, relationship-centered consulting agency, engaging organizations and their leaders as they navigate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work. Dae-Lee’s Bridge Builder Motivational Journal is now available, as well as the Bridge Builder Patreon and Bridge Builder Motivations podcast on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Bridge Builder Conversations kicks off on Jan. 13, 2022, with remaining episodes releasing every other week. Details for the series can be found at WeBridgeBuild.com.
Bridge Builder Conversations Lineup
• Hugh McColl, former chairman and CEO of Bank of America
• Harvey B. Gantt, first African American elected as mayor in Charlotte
• Myloan Dinh, multidisciplinary artist and former refugee
• Kyle Mosher, multidisciplinary artist featured by Forbes, The New York Times, HBO and others
• Veronica Calderon, senior vice president of diversity, inclusion & equity at Truliant
• Dennis Reed, Jr, award-winning songwriter, recording artist and CEO of Inspire the Fire
• Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of Foundation For The Carolinas
• Maria Howell, accomplished actress and singer
• Molly Shaw, former president and CEO of Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg
ABOUT DAVID ‘DAE-LEE’ ARRINGTON
David “Dae-Lee” Arrington is a Norfolk, Va., native who now calls Charlotte, N.C., home. Summarizing his journey “from the corner to the cul-de-sac,” Dae-Lee experienced a 180-degree racial, cultural and socioeconomic shift that changed his life and inspired his work today to bridge divides that keep us from experiencing our collective best.
Dae-Lee is a 40 Under 40 Business Journal Winner, GRAMMY-nominated producer, recording artist, co-owner of Black-owned creative agency HUE HOUSE, founding member of Fair Play Music Equity Initiative and serves on many boards and community organization committees.
