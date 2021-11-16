Governor Abbott Urges President Biden To Withdraw Nomination of Omarova To U.S. Comptroller of the Currency

November 16, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw his nomination of Saule Omarova to Comptroller of the Currency. This letter is in response to past comments by Omarova expressing hostility towards American energy producers, including wanting businesses in the oil and gas industry "to go bankrupt."

"Neither a president, nor his appointees, should advocate for the bankruptcy of American businesses," reads the letter. "As Governor of the largest oil and gas producing state in the United States, I call on you to immediately withdraw the nomination of Saule Omarova for Comptroller of the Currency. Dr. Omarova’s hostility toward the oil and gas sector and the men and women who work in the industry disqualify her from serving in your administration."

The Comptroller of the Currency is the administrator of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The OCC charters, regulates, and supervises all national banks and federal savings associations, as well as federal branches and agencies of foreign banks.

Read the Governor's letter.