Attorney General Josh Stein Reacts to Budget

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement on the state budget:

“I am encouraged by the legislature’s ongoing partnership to address the critical issue of untested sexual assault kits in our state. The budget provides both funding and additional scientists, which will allow us to continue to test kits and help law enforcement solve cases. Given the scale of the backlog of kits in local law enforcement custody, it will take time to eliminate, but we must continue to attack the backlog so we can deliver justice for victims, put dangerous people behind bars, and make our communities safer.

“The budget also fully funds the CJ Fellows Program which pays for the education of public spirited young people who pursue a career in law enforcement. This effort will help address the shortfall of law enforcement officers across the state.

“Additionally, I am pleased to see that the legislature is appropriating the funds from my office’s wins against Juul and McKinsey over improper e-cigarette and opioid marketing. These funds will go a long way in protecting North Carolinians by helping prevent and treat addiction.

“Finally and unfortunately, the legislature is trampling on the separation of powers in ways that are clearly unconstitutional. In addition, the failure to restore the prior cuts they made to the Attorney General’s office undermines our capacity. All of this is contrary to the people’s interests.”

###

