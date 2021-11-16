Diet ID launches its Digital Dietary Assessment Toolkit in the UK

Diet ID Launches with Total Health Matters in the UK

Diet ID’s revolutionary digital nutrition toolkit is now live in the UK, starting with a leader in Lifestyle Medicine, Mr. Michael Lingard

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID™, the evidence-based nutrition well-being toolkit founded by Dr. David Katz, is expanding to the UK. The product, an innovative digital dietary assessment and personalized nutrition platform, has been launched with UK-based lifestyle medicine practice Total Health Matters.

Michael Lingard, DO, a leader in lifestyle medicine, has implemented Diet ID into his practice. “This program is very powerful,” he says. “It gently eases people into healthier eating.”

Mr. Lingard’s patients will take the 1-minute dietary assessment and establish a healthier way of eating that is personalized to them, replacing other long-form, paper-based assessments that are not nearly as comprehensive or fast. The results will be used to facilitate dietary behavior change while saving time and reducing cost. He states, “It’s important to have a measure of a client’s diet before making changes.”

The platform gives practitioners time back to do what they do best -- connect with patients and help them thrive. That's because Diet ID’s frictionless user experience generates a complete, actionable nutrition plan in real time.

Diet ID’s ever expanding Diet Map is implementing several European dietary patterns to better serve the needs of individuals in this region. Currently, the tool recognizes several other ethnic diet patterns including Mexican and South Asian.

Mr. Lingard adds, “Helping people get healthier is all about understanding how people actually eat, and then improving diet quality. That is Diet ID’s focus, and it is flexible and personal. That is the value of this.”

To learn more about Diet ID's product offerings, visit https://dietid.com/our-solutions.