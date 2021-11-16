Uveitis Treatment Market is Expecting Remarkable Growth by 2026

The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global uveitis treatment market was pegged at $500.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $687.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Rise in prevalence of uveitis, potential drugs in pipeline, and surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide drive the growth of the global uveitis treatment market. However, unknown etiology of uveitis hampers the market growth. On the contrary, higher number of unmet needs for treatment of uveitis and growing prospects in emerging market are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The anti-inflammatory segment held the largest share

The anti-inflammatory segment dominated the global uveitis treatment market in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to easy accessibility of the drugs, increase in prevalence of uveitis, and preferable usage of anti-inflammatory in treatment of the disease. However, the immunotherapy and targeted therapies segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to cost effectiveness, rise in adoption of immunotherapy and targeted therapies for treatment of severe uveitis, and increase in R&D activities.

The online pharmacies segment to portray fastest growth through 2026

The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the study period, owing to rise in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods, increase in awareness of online pharmacies, and surge in number of Internet users. However, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global uveitis treatment market. This is due to increase in number of uveitis patients, surge in number of hospital pharmacies, improvement in structure of hospital pharmacies in the emerging countries such as China and India.

North America held the largest share

The global uveitis treatment market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to higher prevalence of uveitis, higher healthcare awareness, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and trained medical professionals, and easy accessibility to the therapeutics. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to high population base, growth in prevalence of uveitis treatment systems, and increase in demand for uveitis therapeutics.

Major market players

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan Plc.

Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated)

Amgen Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

