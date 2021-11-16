Burn Care Market Competitive Landscape, Depth Analysis | Forecast 2027

Rise in government expenditure on healthcare, and advancements in burn care products have boosted the growth of the global burn care market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Burn Care Market by Product (Advanced Burn Care, Biologics, Traditional Burn Care, and Others), Depth of Burn (Minor Burns, Partial-thickness Burns, and Full-thickness Burns), and End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Home Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global burn care industry was pegged at $1.99 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Detail Insights at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/burn-care-market

COVID-19 scenario: The outbreak of COVID-19 has hugely affected the global burn care industry.

• Dearth of materials or finished goods coming from logistical hubs in impacted areas has impacted the supply chain, which hampered the market sale.

• Labor shortage due to illness or mobility restriction and shutdown in various countries have negatively impacted the production, which hindered the market growth.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global burn care market based on product, depth of burn, end-user and region.

Based on product, the advanced burn care segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the home care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for around two-fifth of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4395

Major market players

3M (Acelity Inc.)

Coloplast A/S

B Braun Melsungen AG

Essity AB (BSN Medical Gmbh)

ConvaTec Group Plc

Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB)

Integra Lifesciences (Derma Sciences)

Medtronic Plc. (Covidien)

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Other Trending Reports:

ICU Beds Market Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Hematology Analyzer Market Growth, Forecast 2030

Medical Waste Management Market Opportunity Analysis