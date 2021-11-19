Manchester Rental Market Booming for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

The North West is still a consistent favourite for UK expat and foreign national investors.

Recent research from Urbanbubble is reporting that the number of properties available to rent in the city centre of Manchester stands at only 427. This is the first time that this figure has fallen below 500.

With the attraction of employment hubs like Media City, Manchester is set to continue growing its reputation as an investment hotspot.

Many start-ups are choosing Manchester as their preferred start up destination, enticed by lower office costs and a wealth of available talent.