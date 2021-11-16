GPB Capital Investor Update 11-16-21
GPB Capital investors file numerous lawsuits to recover their losses after two years of bad news from GPB.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past September it was reported that GPB Capital sold off Prime Automotive for $880 million. The sale is unlikely to help GPB Capital investors. It comes after a New York FINRA arbitration panel awarded full losses to a GPB Waste Management and GPB Automotive Portfolio investor. Earlier this year, GBP Capital Holdings and three individuals were charged by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) with allegations involving fraud and running a $1.6 billion Ponzi scheme. The allegations prominently refer to Jeffrey Schneider, GPB’s placement agent Ascendant Capital, David Gentile, and Jeffrey Lash, noting that the executives of GPB have been charged with wire fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy involving as many as 17,000 GPB fund investors.
For the last two years, GPB Capital Holdings investors have received a continuous flow of bad news about their investments. Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) has filed numerous GPB Capital lawsuits (in the form of FINRA arbitration claims) nationwide for investors in an effort to successfully assist those investors in recovering their investment losses and damages.
Investors are encouraged to call 1-800-856-3352 to receive their free "GPB Capital Investor’s Guide" and a free case evaluation. The GPB Investor’s Guide is intended to help investors understand the pending investigations and details related to the GPB investments, as well as their various potential options to recover investment losses and damages. For investors who call, they will receive an immediate appointment and fast, free, friendly advice and case evaluation information from an experienced securities attorney.
Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. continues to investigate and closely monitor GPB investments for its clients. In fact, just a few months ago, GPB Capital Holdings announced that it would not be providing Schedule Cs and required tax documents for investors. After months (and in some cases a year or longer) where financial advisors continued to advise their clients who purchased GPB investments to just “hang in there” despite the lack of financial reporting, and now the more recent news related to the indictments appears to be the last straw for many investors who were holding on to some last hope that things might turn around.
The Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. law firm is currently representing numerous investors in GPB Capital lawsuits (filed as FINRA customer arbitration claims) nationwide and directed at the broker-dealers and financial advisors who originally recommended these investments. For many investors, this appears to be a comparatively fast, efficient, and direct way for them to address their investment losses and damages.
Investors in GPB funds should be aware there are various time limitations that apply to their ability to bring such claims and limited time for investors to file such claims. Investors can call 1-800-856-3352 and visit our website to schedule a free case evaluation or account review. For many investors, this service is fast, friendly, and free, and it gives them an opportunity to understand their different options on potentially recovering their GPB Capital investment losses and damages.
What can investors do now?
While there are some class action claims pending that include GPB Capital, as well as various other parties, the large majority of GPB Capital investors who have decided to take action, have determined that a customer dispute (a private arbitration) through the Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Office of Dispute Resolution is the quickest, most efficient, and most direct opportunity to address these matters. These claims are filed against the financial advisor and brokerage firms that originally recommended the investment in GPB, or otherwise provided ongoing investment advice related to GPB investments.
The FINRA dispute resolution process is a private, confidential, non-public process involving document exchanges (no depositions). For most investors, they opt to retain experienced investment fraud lawyers to assist them through the FINRA dispute process.
Issues in these claims sometimes involve detailed legal and regulatory matters including negligent due diligence or other negligence related to the sales practices or supervision issues where broker-dealer firms failed their investor customer when it comes to approving, selling, supervising transactions and investments in GPB Capital funds.
If your investment losses with GPB Capital investments are substantial, we are here to help. Experienced attorneys at Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. are available for a fast, friendly, free consultation as a public service. Call today for more information at 1-800-856-3352 or visit our website.
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the manner in which GPB Capital Holdings investments were approved for sale by broker-dealers to investor clients, including new product reviews, due diligence, as well as the sales practice and supervision related to these purported conservative investment strategies. If you have any knowledge or experience with these matters, please contact Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. at 1-800-856-3352.
Jason Haselkorn
Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.
+1 800-856-3352
email us here